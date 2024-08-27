Exquisite Equestrian Estate in Greenwich, Connecticut to Auction via Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions

Quaker Lane Farm, 38-48 & 58 Quaker Lane. Greenwich, CT, 06831 2 Parcels Selling Separately or Collectively, comprising 16 acres & 3 residential structures 58 Quaker Lane includes the main home, guest cottage & infinity edge pool on 5 acres 38-48 Quaker Lane includes a large home & world-class equestrian amenities on over 11 acres Equestrian facilities: 12-horse stable, laser-leveled ring, paddocks, and more

Iconic Quaker Lane Farm to Sell Live at Sotheby’s Maison in Hong Kong in Cooperation with Sotheby’s International Realty - Greenwich Brokerage

This property truly offers the best of both worlds. You have a gorgeous estate with pristine design, unlimited space, entertaining options, equestrian facilities and more while at the same time...” — Danielle Claroni, Co-Listing Agent

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quaker Lane Farm, an iconic and unparalleled equestrian compound nestled in the heart of Greenwich, Connecticut—just an hour north of New York City—is heading to auction via Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions. Offered in partnership with Danielle Claroni, Christian Perry, and Leslie McElwreath of Sotheby’s International Realty - Greenwich Brokerage, this sprawling 16-plus-acre estate, complete with pastures, paddocks, orchards, vegetable gardens, and top-tier equestrian facilities, will be offered in three parcels: the guest home and stables, listed for US$15 million, with starting bids expected between US$4 million and US$9 million; the main residence, listed for US$20 million, with starting bids expected between US$6 million and US$12 million; or the entire estate, collectively listed for US$35 million, with starting bids expected between US$10 million and US$20 million.

Bidding is scheduled to open on September 19 via Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace and close September 25 (HKT time) during the firm’s inaugural live auction at Sotheby’s highly-anticipated new Asia flagship, Sotheby’s Maison, in Hong Kong. Showcased for the first time ever as part of its signature season, the event is part of Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions’ 2024 Sales Series spanning Los Angeles, New York, and Hong Kong.

“Whether parceled out or purchased as a whole, this auction opportunity offers an unparalleled chance to own a world-class asset in one of the most sought-after zip codes in the country,” said Chad Roffers, co-founder and CEO of Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions. “By leveraging our global network and showcasing this opportunity on an international stage, we assure the most sophisticated buyers come forward for a competitive auction to achieve true market value.”

A scenic drive through custom 20-foot wrought iron gates welcomes guests to the extraordinary home, where three distinct residential structures provide a total of 11 bedrooms and 15 bathrooms. The main residence, a stunning five-bedroom, seven-bath shingle-style home, was meticulously renovated in 2023 to the highest standards. Designed by the award-winning architect Rich Granoff and crafted by Drake Builders LLC, the home is a masterpiece of design, offering both luxury and comfort. In addition, the estate is located within 10 minutes of the Westchester County Airport.

The heart of the home is an exquisite French Country kitchen, featuring a wall of custom-designed copper La Cornue stoves, cathedral ceilings, and a spectacular wood-inlay floor crafted by renowned artisan John Yarema. A formal dining room, an elegant living room with a fireplace, and a grand entertainment room featuring a custom bar and game area provide the perfect settings for both intimate family gatherings and large-scale events. The kitchen's large folding glass wall creates a seamless transition between indoor and outdoor living, making it ideal for grand-scale entertaining.

The main residence also boasts an infinity-edge pool, complemented by a one-bedroom guest cottage that doubles as a pool house. This luxurious space, with its own kitchen and bathroom, is perfect for hosting guests or simply relaxing in the tranquil surroundings. A secondary guest house, a sprawling nearly 6,600-square-foot structure that is sizable enough to function as a single family residence, offers five additional bedrooms and six bathrooms, along with another exquisitely designed kitchen, family room, and lower level entertainment area. The guest house’s expansive stone veranda, complete with an outdoor fireplace, overlooks the property’s orchards, and gardens, providing an idyllic setting for outdoor gatherings.

“This property truly offers the best of both worlds. You have a gorgeous estate with pristine design, unlimited space, entertaining options, equestrian facilities and more while at the same time, are in close proximity to the city and can be in Grand Central Terminal in under an hour,” Claroni added.

“Quaker Lane Farm is truly a one-of-a-kind estate, offering a harmonious blend of luxury and functionality," said Perry. "From the meticulously renovated main residence, to the stunning French Country kitchen with custom copper La Cornue stoves, every detail has been crafted to perfection. The seamless transition between indoor and outdoor living spaces, highlighted by the infinity-edge pool and guest cottage, makes this home ideal for both grand-scale entertaining and tranquil relaxation."

Quaker Lane Farm is not only a residential haven but also a premier equestrian facility. The estate features a 12-horse, Mediterranean-style stable. The property’s laser-leveled dressage arena, equipped with FootingFirst's signature dust-free blend and TravelRight footing, offers a professional-grade environment for equestrian training and events. Multiple paddocks with run-in sheds and a scenic viewing area further enhance the estate’s equestrian offerings, making it an unparalleled destination for horse enthusiasts.

The property’s grounds are equally impressive featuring pristine pastures, vegetable gardens, and a thriving orchard with apple, pear, peach, and cherry trees. The vineyards, producing Merlot and Cabernet wine grapes, add an additional layer of luxury, while the aviary and peacock enclosure offer a unique and charming touch.

“This estate is a dream for both luxury homeowners and equestrian enthusiasts," remarked McElwreath. "The Mediterranean-style stable and professional-grade dressage arena provide a top-tier environment for horse lovers, while the secondary guest house offers additional space and comfort for family and friends. With pristine orchards, vineyards, and even a peacock enclosure, Quaker Lane Farm is more than just a home—it's a complete lifestyle experience."

Images of the property can be viewed here. All photo credits should be provided to Daniel Milstein Photography and Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions.

Quaker Lane Farm is available for private showings by appointment, in person or virtually.

As part of Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in funding towards new homes built for families in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Acquired by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate, Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. For Sotheby's International Realty listings and companies, Concierge Auctions provides Sotheby’s brand exclusivity as Sotheby's Concierge Auctions. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and sold properties in 46 U.S. states and 35 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.

About Sotheby's International Realty

Sotheby's International Realty was founded in 1976 as a real estate service for discerning clients of Sotheby's auction house. Today, the company's global footprint spans 1,100 offices located in 83 countries and territories worldwide, including 48 company-owned brokerage offices in key metropolitan and resort markets. In February 2004, Anywhere Real Estate Inc. entered a long-term strategic alliance with Sotheby’s, the operator of the auction house. The agreement provided for the licensing of the Sotheby’s International Realty name and the development of a franchise system. The franchise system is comprised of an affiliate network, where each office is independently owned and operated. Sotheby’s International Realty supports its affiliates and agents with a host of operational, marketing, recruiting, educational and business development resources. Affiliates and agents also benefit from an association with the venerable Sotheby’s auction house, established in 1744. For more information, visit www.sothebysrealty.com.

The affiliate network is operated by Sotheby’s International Realty Affiliates LLC, and the company owned brokerages are operated by Sotheby's International Realty, Inc. Both entities are subsidiaries of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS) a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation and settlement services. Both Sotheby’s International Realty Affiliates LLC and Sotheby’s International Realty, Inc. fully support the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act.

###

Quaker Lane Farm | 38-48 & 58 Quaker Lane | Greenwich, CT

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.