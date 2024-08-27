CU Benefits Alliance Announces New Board Member to its Board of Directors

BEAVERTON, OR, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- CU Benefits Alliance, a national Employee Benefits consulting firm for Credit Unions, today announced the appointment of Lisa Florian to its Board of Directors, effective September 1, 2024.“We are excited to welcome Lisa to our Board of Directors,” said John Harris, CEO of CU Benefits Alliance. “Lisa will bring extensive experience in business strategy, marketing and credit union culture having worked in financial services and credit unions for more than 25 years. Her expertise will help CU Benefits Alliance further its strategy and aid in its focus on delivering value to our credit union partners.”Lisa currently serves as the President & CEO of Clearview Federal Credit Union in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, where she has advanced Clearview’s organizational processes, resulting in increased brand recognition, member growth, streamlined processes, and digital adoption. "I’m grateful for the opportunity to join CU Benefits Alliance’s Board of Directors," said Lisa Florian. "As the nation’s leading credit union employee benefits broker and consultant, CU Benefits Alliance is poised to continue driving innovation and redefining the future of employee benefits for credit unions. I look forward to supporting the leadership team as they execute their strategy and create sustainable, long-term solutions for credit union executives and their invaluable employees."About CU Benefits AllianceCU Benefits Alliance is an award-winning Credit Union Service Organization (CUSO) on a mission to change the way credit unions manage employee healthcare. Credit union leaders need a seamless, transparent platform where employees can access the best healthcare at an affordable cost. The Alliance’s strategies help further their commitment to the financial well-being and success of their credit union partners. For more information, visit www.cuBenefitsAlliance.com About Clearview Federal Credit UnionClearview Federal Credit Union has been in operation since 1953 and serves nearly 120,000 members with reported assets valued at $2 billion as of March 2024. Membership in Clearview is open to individuals who live, work, worship, volunteer, or attend school in the Southwestern Pennsylvania community, which includes Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Fayette, Greene, Indiana, Lawrence, Washington, and Westmoreland counties. Membership is also open to immediate family members of current Clearview members. Clearview Federal Credit Union is federally insured by the National Credit Union Administration and is an Equal Housing Lender. Visit clearviewfcu.org for more information.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.