Leaders Gather to Celebrate and Dedicate the Grid Storage Launchpad

On August 13, hundreds of people gathered at the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL)-Richland campus in Washington to celebrate a new era of energy storage innovation at the Grid Storage Launchpad (GSL) dedication event. The capabilities in this national facility will be applied to help address crosscutting challenges in grid and transportation storage technologies to help meet the nation’s decarbonization goals. GSL brings together all stages of the battery development cycle, from fundamental materials and device prototyping to 100-kilowatt (kW) scale testing and validation into a uniquely integrated facility. GSL will help stakeholders deliver solutions that make our nation's energy system more resilient, reliable, and secure.

Scientists, legislators, community leaders and Department of Energy officials gather together

The GSL dedication was a celebration of the commitment of the Department of Energy (DOE) Office of Science, Office of Electricity, the state of Washington, and Battelle to advance the next generation of breakthroughs in energy storage materials and technologies. PNNL Laboratory Director Steve Ashby welcomed speakers and attendees from those offices and beyond to join in the ceremony dedicating the $75 million research and development facility. Prominent speakers and attendees included:

U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell

The Honorable Geri Richmond , Under Secretary for Science and Innovation, DOE

The Honorable Gene Rodrigues , Assistant Secretary, DOE Office of Electricity

Harriet Kung , Acting Director, DOE Office of Science

Leaders express their excitement for this new national capability

Energy storage is critical to building a resilient and flexible U.S. electric grid that will enable integration of renewable energy, electrification of transportation, and increased energy resilience. At the event, GSL’s future in that work was praised by several proponents.

Watch the ceremony video to see what others had to say about GSL.

Speakers shared how the DOE's newest national capability will advance energy storage technology at the GSL Dedication ceremony. (Video: Pacific Northwest National Laboratory)

Attendees partake in GSL tours and energy storage networking

After the ceremony, some guests had an opportunity to tour the facility and network with the nation’s authorities on grid and transportation energy storage and battery innovation, as well industry stakeholders working to powerfully transform America’s energy system. They also had a chance to visit the Garden of Validation, a dedicated space showcasing various technologies, including lithium, microgrid, vanadium flow battery, and more.

Elected leaders and DOE officials tour the GSL, learning the facility's capabilities from PNNL researchers. (Photo by Andrea Starr | Pacific Northwest National Laboratory)

View more photos of the event here.

Guests discover GSL’s mission and potential

In conversation with grid energy storage and battery experts at PNNL, event guests learned how GSL brings together all stages of the battery development cycle, from fundamental materials and device prototyping to 100 kW scale testing and validation into a uniquely integrated facility. They also discovered how GSL will be a resource to many, especially those looking to validate and evaluate grid batteries and technologies, accelerate development and deployment, collaborate with institutions and industry partners, and educate others through training.