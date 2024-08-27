Saint Catherine’s Monastery releases certified replicas of world’s most famous icons

Saint Catherine's Monastery is the oldest continuously-functioning library and Christian monastery in the world. Located at the base of Mount Sinai in Egypt, the monastery was built by orders of Emperor Justinian in the 6th century. Image credit: Wikipedia Full frame and detail of the right eye from the icon titled 'Christ Pantocrator Sinai' circa 565 AD. From the replica series released by Saint Catherine's Monastery being produced by Legacy Icons. Image credit: Legacy Icons. Archimandrite Father Justin, the librarian of Saint Catherine's Monastery and Archbishop Damianos of Sinai and Raitho inspect the woodwork and color of the icon replicas being produced by Legacy Icons.

This groundbreaking announcement represents the first time in the 1500-year history of Saint Catherine's Monastery that replicas will be offered of their icons.

The clarity and tonality of the master files from Fr. Justin's (Saint Catherine's librarian) copies are astounding. To look into the depths of cracks & strokes of the original icon is breathtaking.” — David J. DeJonge

ZEELAND, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- With the blessing of Archbishop Damianos of Saint Catherine's Monastery , this groundbreaking announcement represents the first time in Saint Catherine’s 1,500-year history that replicas from the Monastery’s historic Byzantine icon collection will be offered to the world in actual size and accurate color.This project is the culmination of three years of collaboration between the Monastery, the Friends of Mount Sinai Monastery, and Legacy Icons. “This partnership represents a significant milestone in our ongoing mission to support Saint Catherine’s Monastery and its invaluable contributions to Christian spirituality and global civilization,” said Dr. Peter Chang, President of the Friends of Mount Sinai Monastery.The actual size replicas are created from high resolution scans of the Monastery’s most celebrated works, this initial offering includes icon replicas of the renowned Christ Pantocrator (6th century), Moses and the Burning Bush (c. 13th century) and Saint Catherine with Scenes of her Life (18th century). “The clarity and tonality of the digital files made from (Monastery librarian) Fr. Justin's master files are astounding. To be able to look into the depths of the cracks and original paint strokes with this clarity is breathtaking and we look forward to shipping these for all to appreciate,” stated Legacy Icons founder David DeJonge.Each icon replica will be meticulously crafted using giclée printing to ensure the highest authenticity of color and resolution. Collectors can select actual size replicas, exquisitely mounted icons made with prints on Hahnemuhle Photo Rag paper and mounted with hide glue on solid hardwoods.At the Monastery’s request, Legacy Icons will also offer smaller copies at a more accessible price point, printed on archival canvas and mounted on wood with a veneer back. Each icon will be crafted to order and delivery times will be shown on the website.A substantial portion of all sales will go directly to the Friends of Mount Sinai Monastery in support of the Monastery’s ministries.Saint Catherine’s MonasteryBuilt between 548 and 565 AD by orders of Byzantine emperor Saint Justinian I, Saint Catherine’s is the world’s oldest continuously-operating monastery and a UNESCO world heritage site. The great many artifacts preserved into the modern age by Saint Catherine’s Monastery include the Christ Pantocrator, thought to be the oldest panel icon of Christ in existence, and the 4 th century Codex Sinaiticus, the world’s oldest complete manuscript of the Bible.Friends of Mount Sinai MonasteryFMSM is a 501(c)(3) charity dedicated to supporting the work of Saint Catherine's Monastery in Sinai, Egypt. Contributions to FMSM fund the daily operations, projects, and continued existence of the Monastery, whose singular example serves as an inspiration to those of all faith backgrounds.Legacy IconsLegacy Icons was launched in 2012 with the objective of producing museum-quality replicas of Orthodox Christian icons. It has over 54,000 customers and produces tens of thousands of icons shipped globally.Learn more at sinai.legacyicons.com

