Abhay Mahagaokar Joins INFOLOB Global, Inc as Chief Business Officer

IRVING, TEXAS, USA, August 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- INFOLOB Global is pleased to announce the appointment of Abhay Mahagaokar as Chief Business Officer (CBO), further strengthening the company's C-suite leadership. Abhay brings a wealth of expertise and leadership experience in driving global strategic initiatives, and he is set to enhance INFOLOB’s value as a premier Oracle partner by spearheading cloud technology advancements in the global marketplace.In his own words, Abhay expressed, "I am excited to join INFOLOB's at this inflection point of growth and expansion. Vijay and Infolob management have built a great foundation, I am fortunate to work with the Infolob team to expand our market reach globally and deliver exceptional results for our clients. We are targeting service expansion and driving strategic relationships with client and partners while maintaining Infolob’s excellent delivery records"Abhay’s extensive experience in leading global, multicultural teams and his significant contributions to mergers and acquisitions have been pivotal in driving business growth. He has a proven track record of closing high-value deals and forging strategic client relationships in senior roles across various organizations.As CBO, Abhay will be instrumental in developing strategies to transform INFOLOB into a high-performing organization while ensuring that client expectations are consistently met. His visionary leadership will drive INFOLOB’s pursuit of new opportunities and strategic partnerships, fueling business excellence and growth.Welcoming Abhay to the team, Vijay Cherukuri, CEO and Founder of INFOLOB Global, stated, "We are thrilled to have Abhay join our leadership team as Chief Business Officer. His appointment is a significant step forward for us, bringing enhanced credibility and strategic insight to our portfolio. I am confident that Abhay will elevate our business to new heights with his expertise and vision."INFOLOB Global, already serving over 250 clients worldwide, anticipates that Abhay’s leadership will unlock new strategies, drive excellence, and lead to unprecedented success.For more information, please contact:

