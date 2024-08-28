Deeper Signals launches Skills Selector to make skills-based hiring easy

Deeper Signals launches Skills Selector: Scientific assessments to make skills-based hiring easy. Assess the soft skills of your candidates in just a few clicks.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Deeper Signals, a global leader in talent assessment technology , today announced the launch of its groundbreaking Skills Selector solution, set to transform how mid-size and large organizations manage soft skills-based hiring."Traditional hiring methods often overlook crucial soft skills or lack the agility needed in today's job market," said Dr Reece Ahktar, CEO of Deeper Signals. "Skills Selector helps HR pinpoint the perfect candidate quickly and fairly, using cutting-edge technology and data-driven assessments."Generative artificial intelligence is driving two important workplace trends. The first is that new jobs will become more complex as roles that rely on fixed knowledge disappear to AI. The second is that organizations are ignoring old talent signals, like college degrees in favor of skills-based hiring strategies.These trends push HR professionals to make quick, data-driven hiring decisions focusing on soft skills and potential. Deeper Signals' new Skills Selector addresses these challenges head-on, offering a streamlined, customizable, and rigorous approach to skills and competency-based hiring.Key features of Skills Selector include:1) Custom Role Profiling: Tailor job profiles using key soft skills or from a broad role library.2) Automated Assessment Generation: Effortlessly create assessments from modeled roles.3) Visual Candidate Comparison: Intuitively compare candidates side-by-side, sorting by competency & role fit.4) Seamless Onboarding: Craft personalized onboarding plans for seamless new hire integration.Skills Selector is designed for ease, offering a friendly UI that allows HR professionals to manage the hiring process smoothly. The average assessment takes just seven minutes to complete, delivering a fast and hassle-free candidate experience — increasing application completion rates.Deeper Signals streamlines and accelerates the soft-skills-based hiring process by managing assessment campaigns, pinpointing top candidates, simplifying decision-making, and speeding up new recruit onboarding — all on one platform."We've reimagined the hiring process for the digital age," added Miranda Hanes, Head of Business Development at Deeper Signals. "Our platform makes hiring not just more efficient but also more engaging for both HR professionals and candidates."Skills Selector is available now as part of Deeper Signals' comprehensive talent assessment suite. For more information or to schedule a demo, visit www.deepersignals.com/skills-selector About Deeper Signals: Deeper Signals is a leading provider of talent assessment technology, helping organizations make better hiring decisions through data-driven insights and cutting-edge tools. With a focus on soft skills and potential, Deeper Signals is revolutionizing the way companies approach recruitment and development.

