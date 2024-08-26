The Ecuador Sustainability Summit 2024 Exceeded All Expectations By Attracting Over 15,000 Visitors

26 August 2024, Geneva, Switzerland - On April 10 and 11, Ekos Magazine, UNITAR, and CIFAL Ecuador welcomed over 15,000 attendees and more than 180 organizations in the Ecuador Sustainability Summit 2024, in which 100 national and international speakers shared their best sustainability practices and innovative visions for achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The event also saw the participation of distinguished authorities, CEOs of Ecuador's leading companies, civil society organizations, and members of the diplomatic corps. Among them were H.E. Ms. Gabriela Sommerfeld, Ecuador's Minister of Foreign Affairs; H.E. Mr. Danilo Palacios, Minister of Agriculture; Mr. Nikhil Seth, Assistant-Secretary-General of the United Nations and Executive Director of UNITAR; Mr. Alex Mejía, Head of the CIFAL Global Network; Ms. María José Pinto, Secretary for Child Malnutrition; and Hon. Pabel Muñoz, Mayor of Quito.

A highlighted moment was the recognition of the most sustainable companies in Ecuador for 2024 using the Triple Impact methodology, which evaluates the economic, social, and environmental impact of the country's 50 best organizations. Additionally, 50 NGOs were recognized for their invaluable work in favour of sustainability.

The event also saw the launch of the Ecuador Green Helmets, a global initiative by UNITAR and the CIFAL Global Network that aims to combat climate change by promoting, conserving, and restoring the environment. This initiative is primarily directed towards young people, who possess great skills to build a better world. The activation saw the active participation of around 40 schools in Quito, along with over 2,000 students who joined the cause.

The Sustainability Summit was certified as a carbon-neutral event by Sicma and Versa, an achievement that demonstrates a commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals, the 2030 Agenda, and the promotion of a culture of responsibility in the business sector. This marks a clear 'before' and 'after' in how events are conducted in the country and the region, reflecting a strong commitment to sustainability.