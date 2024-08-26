FWC seeking public input on Levy County manatee zones

Photos available

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is holding a rule development workshop to gather public input on potential changes to some of the existing manatee protection zones in Levy County. The workshop will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 5, at the Inglis Community Center, 137 Highway 40 West in Inglis.

The FWC has been working with Levy County and other stakeholders to review potential changes to the rule, specifically in the vicinity of the mouth of the Withlacoochee River. The public workshop offers an opportunity for people to ask questions and provide information to FWC staff.

Information about the ongoing review is available at MyFWC.com/Manatee, then click on Rulemaking. Maps and descriptions of the existing manatee protection zones are available by going to the manatee page and clicking on Data and Maps. The zones help reduce the risk of injuries to manatees from boats by requiring slower boat speeds in areas regularly used by manatees and are supported by data.

FWC staff will use input provided at this workshop to help develop recommendations for potential rule changes. Any potential changes will be considered by FWC Commissioners at a future Commission meeting.

This activity is part of the statewide manatee management plan approved in 2007, which directs staff to periodically review existing manatee protection zones to see if changes are needed.

For more information, go to MyFWC.com/Manatee and click on Protection Zones.