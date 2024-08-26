FeastPR Named Agency of Record for Montaraz – Spain’s Leading Jamon Iberico

Top Jamon Iberico Producer Expands U.S. Presence Via Elevated Communications Program

We are incredibly proud to be the benchmark for superior Ibérico jamón in the United States” — Saul Sola, Director of USA Operations

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- FeastPR, a boutique marketing and public relations agency specializing in food, wine, and spirits, is thrilled to announce its new partnership as the agency of record for Montaraz , a leading producer of Jamón Ibérico, in the United States.Montaraz, renowned in Spain for its dedication to ancestral methods, exacting standards, and mouth-watering products, has been producing exceptional Jamón Ibérico for over a century. Passionately devoted to environmental stewardship, Montaraz’s Iberian pigs are pasture-raised in freedom on the dehesa - a unique agrosylvopastoral ecosystem that allows them to forage for acorns, ultimately enhancing the quality and flavor of the meat. The company's two curing facilities in Salamanca and Olivenza, Spain, contribute to the creation of their unique, tender, and terroir-driven jamón selection.FeastPR will be leveraging its extensive expertise in brand-building campaigns and deep industry insights to elevate Montaraz's presence in the U.S. market. The agency’s tailored approach to public relations and marketing will focus on increasing brand adoption among trade, elevating media coverage, and deepening consumer awareness of Montaraz."We are incredibly proud to be the benchmark for superior Ibérico jamón in the United States," said Saul Sola, Director of USA Operations. "Partnering with FeastPR allows us to elevate our presence and serve as ambassadors of Spanish gastronomy. Through our commitment to tradition, innovation, and the artisanal process, we bring the rich culture and history of Ibérico ham to discerning palates across the USA. Montaraz represents more than just exquisite ham; it embodies luxury, lifestyle, and a unique culinary experience that resonates with our identity as purveyors of the finest Spanish heritage.""We are honored to partner with Montaraz and bring their exquisite Jamón Ibérico to the forefront of the American culinary scene," said FeastPR Founder Jennifer O’Flanagan. "Montaraz’s rich history, dedication to quality, and environmental stewardship align perfectly with our agency’s values, and we are excited to amplify their unique story across the U.S."Montaraz’s unique range of Jamón Ibérico products, crafted from free-range Iberian pigs and aged to perfection, will be highlighted through strategic media outreach, a digital media campaign, and targeted events designed to showcase their unique qualities to both trade and consumer audiences. For more information about Montaraz, visit Montaraz.es.About Montaraz:Montaraz is a family-owned company dedicated to producing the finest Jamón Ibérico using traditional methods passed down through generations. With a focus on quality, authenticity, and environmental sustainability, Montaraz has become synonymous with excellence in Spanish cured meats.About FeastPR:FeastPR is a New York-based boutique marketing and public relations agency specializing in the food, wine, and spirits sectors. With a proven track record of driving brand success through innovative and impactful campaigns, FeastPR partners with brands to elevate their market presence and achieve measurable results.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.