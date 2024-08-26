Youth Designers and Models “Rev Up the Runway” for the 4th Annual Kids Fashion Week in San Diego

We are proud to contribute to the youth in San Deigo.” — Aubree Russell, KFW So-Cal’s Director of Events

SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, August 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kids Fashion Week Network is excited to return to San Diego for its fourth runway show and fifth year serving the community of kid entrepreneurs in Southern California. The “Rev Up the Runway'' Fashion Show will take place on Sunday, September 22, 2024, and will be hosted by Tati from STAR 94.1. Ticket holders can expect a high-quality runway experience featuring a cast of 21 professional mini-models, an 11-year-old designer, a teenage DJ, a kid red carpet correspondent, and family-friendly vendors, all at the Historic San Diego Automotive Museum in Balboa Park.

“We are truly grateful for the support that San Diego has shown KFW over the years.” says KFW So-Cal’s Director of Events, Aubree Russell. “We have had the pleasure of collaborating with a plethora of amazing people, businesses, and families in various communities within San Diego. We are proud to contribute to the youth in San Deigo.”

This year, KFW has partnered with the Dreams Come True Organization to honor a fashion and modeling wish for 16- year-old MacKenzie Lynn Munroe (Mac). After almost 8 years of battling the unknown, Mac was diagnosed with a rare lung disorder called Primary Ciliary Dyskinesia. Mac’s dream is to walk a red carpet, model in a fashion show, and own a fashion brand. Mac and her family will be traveling to San Diego from Florida for the “Rev Up the Runway” Fashion Show. Kids Fashion Week Network is ecstatic to make two of her dreams come true!

Tickets to the Kids Fashion Week Network’s “Rev Up the Runway” Fashion Show are available on the company’s website. For more information about KFW Network please visit their website at KFWNetwork.com.

Kids Fashion Week Network is a non-profit 501c3, tax-exempt organization that is for kids and by kids. Established in 2017, KFW has created a lane for youth and teen entrepreneurs working in fashion, the arts, and business (FAB). We provide resume building opportunities for them to grow and work with other industry giants.

Vendor, Media, and Press opportunities are available.

