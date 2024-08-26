The VetBilim Project Unveils AI-Based Health Management for Pets

Illustrative image of the VetBilim Select service

The VetBilim project, an AI-driven tool for managing animal health, is now available in English for pet owners and veterinarians.

Every pet owner deserves a safe place, free from misinformation, irresponsible individuals, and educational gaps – a place where the well-being of animals is always the top priority.” — Erhan Tuban, founder of the company behind VetBilim

ATASEHIR, ISTANBUL, TüRKIYE, August 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- ERHAN TUBAN TUBAN YAZILIM, the company behind the VetBilim project, which specializes in implementing artificial intelligence in veterinary medicine, is pleased to announce the availability of its product VetBilim for English-speaking audiences. This platform focuses on improving animal health management through evidence-based AI technology.VetBilim is a sophisticated AI tool designed to assist both, veterinarians and pet owners. The platform allows users to securely upload their pets' health data, where it undergoes a thorough analysis. A detailed report is then generated, providing findings, potential health issues, and science-based recommendations for initial care.Tailored to meet the specific needs of veterinarians and pet owners, VetBilim is offering customized support to improve animal care in two different forms: VetBilim Select for pet owners and VetBilim Professional for veterinarians.The VetBilim project has a proven track record of saving numerous animal lives, particularly in the early detection of disease, treatment of complex cases, and situations where conventional veterinary methods offer limited solutions. Including cases where saving the animal seemed impossible. This technology helps close gaps in animal healthcare by providing timely and reliable information. The platform integrates knowledge from reputable sources, including the National Institutes of Health (NIH), and has received positive feedback from the veterinary community.Now available worldwide in English, VetBilim Select is accessible in many countries and, in most cases, is the only AI-based veterinary solution of its kind. With its extensive scope, patented systems, and depth, it stands out in the vast majority of countries.The English version of VetBilim Select is officially available from 24.08.2024.Key features for pet owners:24/7 support: continuous access to support for urgent health issues.Early detection: Identifies potential health issues before they become critical.Cost efficiency: Aims to reduce unexpected veterinary costs through AI-driven insightsData security: Ensures secure storage and easy sharing of medical information with veterinarians during veterinary visits.Erhan Tuban, founder of the company behind the VetBilim project, explains: “The launch of VetBilim Select in English represents a significant step forward in veterinary care. Our goal is to provide both veterinarians and pet owners with valuable tools to improve the health management of animals worldwide. By collaborating with veterinary clinics and laboratories globally, we are striving to establish a new standard for animal health management. The innovative systems of VetBilim Select offer tailor-made solutions for pet owners and veterinarians alike, ensuring a focus on comprehensive and individualized care. Imagine how much more relaxed and confident you could feel if you always had access to the best medical advice, no matter where you are. VetBilim Select gives you just that: expert opinions you can trust and information that can save lives. Holistic view. Thanks to constant analysis of the entire animal patient file with the power of AI and our knowledge.”Erhan Tuban launched the VetBilim project after his cat, Milo, passed away due to a misdiagnosis. This tragic event motivated him to create a solution that ensures no other pet has to suffer the same fate. The project aims to prevent such unnecessary losses by enhancing diagnostic accuracy and reliability in veterinary medicine through the use of artificial intelligence.The name, and also a registered trademark, VetBilim reflects its purpose: "Vet" for veterinarian and "Bilim," which means science in Turkish. VetBilim Select is named "Select" because it technically incorporates features from the veterinarian version, VetBilim Professional, using them in the background to provide advanced support for pet owners.Looking forward, the company is building a team of specialized veterinarians to further enhance its AI capabilities, particularly in surgical monitoring and medical imaging, with the goal of saving more lives and reducing complications and death rates during surgeries.

