Maniology’s “Box of Night” Halloween Countdown Calendar Sells Out in 12 Hours, Christmas Countdown Calendar TBA

HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maniology, a company well-known in the nail art industry for their easy-to-use and high-quality stamping plates, recently released their highly anticipated Halloween countdown calendar set. Named the “Box of Night,” this limited-edition calendar set sold out in 12 hours and featured thirteen mystery items specially curated to add allure, magic, and intrigue to the spooky Halloween season. The non-exclusive items from this box will be available for purchase on Maniology’s website on September 26 for those who missed the limited-time sale.

Fans can also eagerly expect the release of Maniology’s Christmas advent, an annual product launch that features exclusive items perfect for the festive holiday season. In fact, Maniology frequently features exclusive item drops and other limited-edition releases designed to elevate the DIY nail art experience for those looking to craft beautiful and intricate manicures at home.

Maniology’s “Box of Night” was designed to bring the spirit of Halloween to life through DIY nail art. Each day leading up to Halloween, those who bought one of these exclusive boxes can unwrap one of the thirteen mystery items in celebration of the spooky season. This exclusive collection includes five advent calendar-only items available only through the “Box of Night,” ensuring a special experience for those who were able to snag a set.

Priced at $110, the box offers an exceptional value, containing bonus items worth $123. The first 200 purchasers also received a complimentary mystery gift from a previous collection while supplies lasted. The exciting and exclusive items from the “Box of Night” showcase the amazing nail art products available from Maniology’s online store. Maniology will later host a Christmas advent calendar countdown for the holiday season, which is something that nail art fans can enthusiastically look out for.

The non-exclusive items featured in the calendar box will be released individually on September 26th, allowing fans to add these exciting products to their collections despite the “Box of Night” being sold out. On this date, other Halloween-themed items will be available for purchase on the Maniology website.

For future updates on Maniology’s Christmas advent calendar and other seasonal launches and product drops, follow Maniology on social media and download their app for up-to-date information. These exclusive product launches will also be announced in their newsletter. The non-exclusive items from the “Box of Night” can be purchased directly from the Maniology website on September 26th. From intricate short nail art designs to bold, artistic masterpieces, Maniology offers a wide range of products to bring all creative visions to life.

What Lies Beneath Box of Night - Maniology's Limited Edition Halloween Countdown Box | Teaser

