World's Greatest Television will soon feature Shawnee Bluffs Canopy Tour, an amazing Zipline in Southern Illinois

zipping pic worlds greatest zipline logo

Shawnee Bluffs Canopy Tour was chosen to be featured on an episode of ""World's Greatest!..." which showcases the best in business, products and adventure.

MAKANDA, ILLINOIS, USA, August 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- How 2 Media's "World's Greatest!..." will soon feature Shawnee Bluffs Canopy Tour , an amazing three hour zipline adventure in Southern Illinois. Shawnee Bluffs Canopy Tour was chosen to be featured on an episode of "World's Greatest!..." which showcases the best in business, products and adventure. It can be viewed on Bloomberg television.This is an incredible honor for this business and for Southern Illinois. From the feedback that we receive from people that have previously ziplined not only in the U.S., but all over the world, we know this canopy tour is at the top. It is awesome that a major television network has recognized us and is willing to share us with the rest of the world.We feel Shawnee Bluffs Canopy Tour was chosen to be a part of "World's Greatest!..." due to amyriad of factors:• Pristine setting in hardwood forest, bluffs and creek• Very eco-friendly course construction featuring patented tree platforms• Length and speed of our 8 ziplines, plus 3 aerial bridges• Our attention to safety• Our educational "flight school" prior to beginning the tour• Super fun and engaging guides• 5 star reviews on Google and TripAdvisorOur main goal has been to create an adrenaline filled experience immersed in nature that will make lasting memories for everyone.The upcoming showtimes for "World's Greatest!..." Can be found on Bloomberg television.August 31st and September 7th at 1 pm CST.For cable, check your local listingsDish Network channel 353DirecTV channel 2032 weeks past the second airing, it can be found on Roku and Amazon Fire StickShawnee Bluffs Canopy Tour635 Robinson Hill RdMakanda, Illinois 62958Url: shawneezip.com855-386-9477###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.