Acclaimed Southern California Dentists Dr. Jay Grossman & Davita Danesh Speaks Out on the Growing Health Concerns

Once a dental health champion, fluoride is now at the center of a heated debate over its potential risks, especially for children and pregnant women.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acclaimed Southern California dentists Dr. Jay Grossman & Davita Danesh have weighed in on the mounting controversy surrounding fluoride, a compound long celebrated for its role in reducing tooth decay but now under scrutiny for potential health risks. "Fluoride, once hailed as a dental health miracle, is facing increasing criticism due to emerging concerns about its impact on overall health," Grossman asserts.

The Controversy Surrounding Fluoride:

Overexposure:

There are growing worries about overexposure to fluoride, particularly for children and pregnant women. "Many are unaware that fluoride is not only found in water but also toothpaste, mouthwash, and even certain foods and beverages," says Dr. Grossman. This cumulative exposure could potentially exceed safe limits.

Neurodevelopmental Effects: Alarmingly, recent studies have suggested a link between higher fluoride exposure and lower IQ in children. A 2024 report by the National Toxicology Program (NTP) highlights a moderate association between high fluoride levels in drinking water and decreased cognitive function, especially in areas with elevated fluoride concentrations.

Pregnancy and Child Health:

Emerging research indicates that excessive fluoride exposure during pregnancy might increase the risk of neurobehavioral issues in children. A 2024 study found a notable correlation between heightened fluoride levels and a greater propensity for such problems, adding to the urgency for re-evaluating fluoride use.

The Need for More Research

While these findings raise eyebrows, it's crucial to underscore that further research is essential to confirm any definitive link between fluoride exposure and health complications. The NTP's report strongly advocates for additional studies, particularly within the United States, to thoroughly understand fluoride's potential risks.

Balancing Benefits and Risks

"Fluoride has undoubtedly been a cornerstone in the fight against tooth decay," says Dr. Grossman. "However, the growing body of evidence pointing to its potential unintended consequences means we must carefully balance its benefits against its risks." As ongoing research delves deeper into these potential dangers, it becomes increasingly important to balance preserving oral health and safeguarding overall well-being.

Ultimately, the choice to use fluoride-containing products should be made in consultation with healthcare professionals. Staying informed about the latest research and considering individual needs can help individuals make educated decisions about their dental health.

For those who prefer to avoid fluoride, Dr. Grossman recommends using toothpaste with natural, remineralizing elements like hydroxyapatite, a naturally occurring calcium mineral found in teeth. "I'm a big fan of Grind Toothpaste," Grossman says. "I believe in its efficacy so much that I've taken a board position with this state-of-the-art product." More information about Grind Toothpaste can be found here.

