VERSITRON’s Pick-A-Port Modular Switch: Unmatched Flexibility for Modern Networks

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- VERSITRON , fiber optic communication solutions leader, introduces the Pick-A-Port Modular Ethernet Switch , designed to deliver unparalleled scalability and flexibility for future-ready networks.The Pick-A-Port Modular Ethernet Switch features 24 versatile ports, allowing for seamless expansion of both Ethernet and fiber networks. Its modular design accommodates evolving network needs with various modules, including wireless connectivity, firewalls, network management, and analysis.Combining 10/100/1000 copper, 100Base, or 1000Base SFP fiber interfaces within a single chassis, this switch minimizes hardware requirements and supports both multimode and single-mode fiber.Transforming Communication Across SectorsThe Pick-A-Port switch is redefining network connectivity in various industries:Oil and Gas Wells: Enhances productivity and safety by providing robust networks for remote monitoring and data acquisition.Railways: Ensures reliable connectivity for signaling systems, train control, and communication between trains and control centers, enhancing safety and efficiency in rail operations.Electric Substations: Enhances reliable communication and data transmission, optimizing monitoring and control of power distribution networks.Semiconductor Manufacturing: Supports data exchange and control within production environments, promoting seamless operation, equipment monitoring, and quality assurance.“Our Pick-A-Port Modular Ethernet Switch is engineered to adapt to the dynamic needs of today's network environments,” said R. W. Tull, President of Versitron. “We take pride in delivering a solution that offers unparalleled flexibility and performance, empowering our customers to confidently achieve their networking goals.”Advanced Features for Optimal PerformanceIn addition to its scalability and customizable design, our switch boasts several advanced features:• Efficient Speed Adjustment: Configure port speeds and operational parameters to suit your needs. Enhance overall link speed by upgrading 10Base inputs to 100Base and 1000Base over fiber.• SFP Compatibility: Supports 100Base or 1000Base-SX and 1000Base-LX SFP technology for flexible connectivity options.• VLAN Support: Maintain network continuity during office relocations with VLAN technology.• Multiple User Interfaces: Manage the switch via web-based, SNMP, Telnet, and console interfaces.• Operating Conditions: Operates in temperatures ranging from -5°C to 50°C and can be stored between -25°C and 85°C with humidity levels of 10% to 90% non-condensing.To discover how the Versitron Pick-A-Port Modular Ethernet Switch can transform your network, contact us at sales@versitron.com.About VERSITRONVERSITRON, a leading provider of industrial fiber optic networking solutions, is committed to empowering businesses through industrial automation and digital transformation. With a commitment to reliability, performance, and innovation, VERSITRON delivers a comprehensive portfolio of network switches designed to meet the evolving needs of today’s industrial landscape.

