Cartesian Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNAC) (the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering mRNA cell therapy for autoimmune diseases, today announced that its management expects to participate in the following investor conferences in September:



A fireside chat at the H.C. Wainwright 26 th Annual Global Investment Conference at 2:30 p.m. ET on Monday, September 9, 2024 in New York, NY

A fireside chat at the Cantor Global Healthcare Conference at 9:45 a.m. ET on Tuesday, September 17, 2024 in New York, NY

A live webcast of the fireside chats are expected to be accessible in the Events section of the Company’s website at www.cartesiantherapeutics.com, where an archived replay of the events will also be available for a limited time.

About Cartesian Therapeutics

Cartesian Therapeutics is a clinical-stage company pioneering mRNA cell therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. The Company’s lead asset, Descartes-08, is a potential first-in-class mRNA CAR-T in Phase 2b clinical development for patients with generalized myasthenia gravis and Phase 2 development for systematic lupus erythematosus, with a Phase 2 basket trial planned in additional autoimmune indications. The Company’s clinical-stage pipeline also includes Descartes-15, a next-generation, autologous anti-BCMA mRNA CAR-T. For more information, please visit www.cartesiantherapeutics.com or follow the Company on LinkedIn or X, formerly known as Twitter.

Contact Information:

Investor Relations:

Argot Partners

cartesian@argotpartners.com

Media:

David Rosen

Argot Partners

david.rosen@argotpartners.com

