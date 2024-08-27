Global Fertilizing and Plant Protection Equipment Market Overview And Statistic For 2024-2033

Fertilizing and Plant Protection Equipment Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global fertilizing and plant protection equipment market has experienced robust growth, expanding from $71.76 billion in 2023 to $76.79 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. This growth can be attributed to several factors, including the rise in commercial farming, government subsidies and policies, heightened environmental concerns, increased adoption of precision agriculture, and stricter chemical pesticide regulations. Looking ahead, the market is projected to grow to $97.81 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.2%, driven by shifts towards sustainable agriculture, advances in precision agriculture, regulatory changes in pesticide use, growing adoption of organic farming, and the integration of automation and artificial intelligence (AI).

Increasing Crop Yields Drive Market Expansion

The drive to increase crop yields is a major factor propelling the growth of the fertilizing and plant protection equipment market. Efficient nutrient delivery, pest management, and overall crop health are crucial for maximizing agricultural productivity. According to a report by gov.uk, the UK saw a 6.1% increase in barley harvests and an 11% increase in wheat harvests from 2021 to 2022. These improvements highlight the importance of advanced fertilization and plant protection technologies in optimizing crop yields and supporting sustainable agricultural practices.

Key Players and Technological Innovations

Major companies in the fertilizing and plant protection equipment market include Deere & Company, AGCO Corporation, Kubota Corporation, and Trimble Navigation Limited. Technological advancements are a key trend, with companies focusing on new innovations to enhance market competitiveness. For example, Greeneye Technology's AI-enabled precision spraying technology, launched in October 2021, offers accurate weed detection and spraying, reducing chemical use while increasing productivity and profitability for farmers.

Trends Shaping the Market

Several trends are influencing the fertilizing and plant protection equipment market:

Emergence of Smart Sensors: Advanced sensors for improved monitoring and management.

Remote Monitoring and Control: Enhanced capabilities for managing equipment from a distance.

Efficiency in Application Techniques: Innovations to optimize the use of fertilizers and pesticides.

Advanced Biological Pest Control: Development of new methods for pest management.

Demand for Customization: Growing need for tailored solutions to meet specific agricultural needs.

Market Segmentation

The fertilizing and plant protection equipment market is segmented as follows:

By Type: Planting Machinery, Fertilizing Machinery

By Product Type: Sprayers, Hand Operated Sprayers, Motorized Sprayers, Boom Sprayers, Airblast Sprayers, Aerial Sprayers, Dusters, Other Types

By Application: Horticulture, Farm, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading the Market

In 2023, Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the fertilizing and plant protection equipment market. This region is expected to continue leading the market due to its significant agricultural activities and increasing adoption of advanced farming technologies.

Fertilizing And Plant Protection Equipment Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Fertilizing And Plant Protection Equipment Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on fertilizing and plant protection equipment market size, fertilizing and plant protection equipment market drivers and trends, fertilizing and plant protection equipment market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The fertilizing and plant protection equipment market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

