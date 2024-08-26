Electoral Commission on candidates contesting Municipal by-elections on 28 August 2024

Fourteen municipal ward by-elections will take place in the Free State, Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga, North West and Western Cape on Wednesday, 28 August 2024. The by-elections will be contested by an independent candidate, 51 political party candidates from 13 political parties.

Free State

Ward 07 in Ngwathe Municipality – FS203, will be contested by three political party candidates. 1. Thabo Isaac Mpholo of the African Congress for Transformation (ACT) 2. Tshediso Ramabodu of the African National Congress (ANC); and 3. Mpolokeng Jeanett Ramokhoase of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

The ward was previously represented by the ANC and became vacant as a result of the councillor’s death. The voter turnout for this ward in the 2021 Municipal Elections was 42,62%.

Gauteng

Ward 87 in the City of Johannesburg Municipality – JHB, will be contested by four political party candidates. 1. Walleen Esme Mostert of the ANC; 2. Kyle Dalton Jacobs of the Democratic Alliance (DA); 3. Aphelele Manyana of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), and 4. Malik Dasoo of the Rise Mzansi.

The ward was previously represented by the DA and became vacant as a result of the councillor’s resignation. The voter turnout for this ward in the 2021 Municipal Elections was 48,78%.

Ward 89 in the City of Johannesburg Municipality – JHB, will be contested by four (4) political party candidates. 1. Mavis Pinky Lehoko of the ANC; 2. Zander Shawe of the DA; 3. Matthew William Pienaar of the Organic Humanity Movement (OHM); and 4. Lindokuhle Stanford Masondo of the UMkhonto Wesizwe Party (MKP).

The ward was previously represented by the DA and became vacant as a result of the councillor’s resignation. The voter turnout for this ward in the 2021 Municipal Elections was 59,64%.

Ward 92 in the City of Tshwane Municipality – TSH, will be contested by six (6) political party candidates. 1. Nhlanhla Prince Mlungisi Msibi of the ANC; 2. Lister Mpheng Ramphisa of the Bolsheviks Party of South Africa; 3. Shimmy Nathaniel Mashamaite of the DA; 4. Modise Solomon Lekopa of the EFF, 5. Felix Hugo Prigge of the Organic Humanity Movement (OHM), and 6. Given Sipho Nthongoa of the MKP.

The ward was previously represented by the DA and became vacant as a result of the councillor’s resignation. The voter turnout for this ward in the 2021 Municipal Elections was 31,75%.

KwaZulu-Natal

Ward 34 in the eThekwini Municipality – ETH, will be contested by an independent candidate, Andrew Clint Akkers and four other (4) political party candidates. 1. Thamsanqa Bongani Dlamini of the African Movement Congress (AMC); 2. Mashinini Alpheous Nkosi of the ANC; 3. Jerald Raghunath of the DA and 4. Thembisile Patricia Khuzwayo of the MKP.

The ward was previously represented by the DA and became vacant as a result of the councillor’s resignation. The voter turnout for this ward in the 2021 Municipal Elections was 41,92%.

Mpumalanga

Ward 10 in the Steve Tshwete Municipality – MP313, will be contested by four (4) political party candidates. 1. Macaleni Paulos of the ANC 2. Gift Tshehla of the EFF, 3. Helena Pilodia of the Middleburg and Hendrina Residents Front and 4. Xolani Meshack Shambell of the MKP.

The ward was previously represented by the ANC and became vacant as a result of the councillor’s death. The voter turnout for this ward in the 2021 Municipal Elections was 37,16%.

Ward 17 in the Nkomazi Municipality – MP324, will be contested by four (4) political party candidates. 1. Bhekumuzi Sunboy Makhubela of the ANC, 2. Thoko Fortunate Nkuna of the EFF; 3. Thembi Siphiwe Canhane of the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) and 4. Dingizwe Colence Khoza of the MKP.

The ward was previously represented by the ANC and became vacant as a result of the councillor’s death. The voter turnout for this ward in the 2021 Municipal Elections was 46,58%.

North West

Ward 26 in the Moretele Municipality – NW371, will be contested by three (3) political party candidates. 1. Hasane Albert Mokone of the ANC; 2. Ulysses Frans Mphephe Mathibe of the EFF; and 3. Ernest Sello Chauke of the MKP.

The ward was previously represented by the ANC and became vacant as a result of the councillor’s death. The voter turnout for this ward in the 2021 Municipal Elections was 46,89%.

Ward 17 in the Madibeng Municipality – NW372, will be contested by two (2) political party candidates. 1. Kresta Hlanganani Mathonsi of the ANC and 2. Alinah Nthabiseng Maboye of the EFF.

The ward was previously represented by the ANC and became vacant as a result of the councillor’s resignation. The voter turnout for this ward in the 2021 Municipal Elections was 39,18%.

Ward 30 in the Madibeng Municipality – NW372, will be contested by three (3) political party candidates. 1. Martin Mathonsi of the ANC; 2. Anthony Graeme Peplar of the DA, and 3. Koekie Thandeka Mashego of the MKP.

The ward was previously represented by the DA and became vacant as a result of the councillor’s resignation. The voter turnout for this ward in the 2021 Municipal Elections was 46,62%.

Ward 45 in the Rustenburg Municipality – NW373, will be contested by three (3) political party candidates. 1. Nomziwakhe Christinah Ntsoeu of the ANC; 2. Thabo Elias Modimokwane of the EFF, and 3. Thabiso George Molefe of the MKP.

The ward was previously represented by the ANC and became vacant as a result of the councillor’s death. The voter turnout for this ward in the 2021 Municipal Elections was 34,83%.

Western Cape

Ward 58 in the City of Cape Town – CPT, will be contested by three (3) political party candidates. 1. Bonita Stroeble of the Africa Restoration Alliance (ARA); 2. Simphiwe Romeo Silwana of the ANC; and 3. Richard Charles Hill of the DA.

The ward was previously represented by the DA and became vacant as a result of the councillor’s resignation. The voter turnout for this ward in the 2021 Municipal Elections was 58,06%.

Ward 02 in the Cederberg Municipality – WC012 will be contested by four (4) political party candidates. 1. Salmon Daniels of the ARA 2. Julio Julian Fransman of the ANC; 3. Yves De Antonio Blaauw of the DA; and 4. Lowrens Jacobus Smith of the Patriotic Alliance (PA).

The ward was previously represented by the ANC and became vacant as a result of the councillor’s resignation. The voter turnout for this ward in the 2021 Municipal Elections was 55,25%.

Ward 17 in the Stellenbosch Municipality – WC024, will be contested by four (4) political party candidates. 1. Justin Carlo Jacobs of the ARA, 2. Sebastian Peter Matthew Sedeman of the ANC; 3. Jeremy Shaun Fasser of the DA; and 4. Desmond Block of the MKP

The ward was previously represented by the DA and became vacant as a result of the councillor’s resignation. The voter turnout for this ward in the 2021 Municipal Elections was 55,70%.

