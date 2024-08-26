Camus Yuanliu Secures Partnership with KANOSUKE Distillery Introducing the Japanese Whisky Brand into the Chinese Market

Camus Yuanliu & KANOSUKE Distillery Yoshitsugu Komasa CEO, Chief Distiller, and Fourth-Generation Leader of the Komasa Family Three Different Pot Stills (by Miyake) and distillery Camus Yuanliu and KANOSUKE Distillery at Shanghai WHISKY L! （From left to right）KANOSUKE DOUBLE DISTILLERY、KANOSUKE HIOKI POT STILL、SINGLE MALT KANOSUKE

SHANGHAI, CHINA, August 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Camus Yuanliu, a subsidiary of the Camus Group based in China, has announced a partnership with KANOSUKE Distillery and become the sole distributor of its renowned Japanese whisky products in China, bringing specially flavored whisky to Chinese consumers.Introducing special Japanese Whisky through collaborationCamus Yuanliu has always been committed to bringing special foreign liquor brands and lifestyles to Chinese consumers. Whisky brands with excellent flavors and distinctive characteristics are highly valued. The partnership with KANOSUKE Distillery shows the recognition of its long historical heritage, beautiful brewing environment, and special craftsmanship. It is believed that through this cooperation, Camus Yuanliu can further introduce the high-quality whisky of the distillery into the Chinese market, enriching the choices for whisky enthusiasts.Long history and exquisite craftsmanshipThe owner of KANOSUKE Distillery, Komasa Jozo was one of the first distilleries in Japan to age shochu in whisky oak casks in 1957. To carry on the Japanese shochu craftsmanship and honor his grandfather, Yoshitsugu Komasa built the KANOSUKE Distillery on the beach of the west coast of Kagoshima Prefecture, a beautiful place with the right climate for making whisky.KANOSUKE Distillery is famous for three distinct pot stills, made by the renowned Miyake, each with a different neck shape and lyne arm angle. A variety of aged barrels including white oak, bourbon, sherry, wine, IPA, mizunara, Madeira, and brandy barrels also help create more layered and delicate aged products.Showing up at WHISKY L!To further promote the KANOSUKE brand and allow more whisky enthusiasts to appreciate its characteristic products, Camus Yuanliu and KANOSUKE Distillery appeared together at the 2024 Shanghai WHISKY L! for a partnership to present cask-aged whisky with a marine aroma, allowing everyone to experience the Mellow Land, Mellow Whisky.Rich offerings for more choicesKANOSUKE DOUBLE DISTILLERYKANOSUKE Double Distillery is a Japanese whisky made at the two distilleries owned by Komasa family in Kagoshima on Japan's southwest coast.The carefully crafted recipe brings out the distinctive characteristics of each distillery. Pot still whisky distilled at Hioki, and single malt distilled at KANOSUKE. Both spirits are aged at KANOSUKE.KANOSUKE HIOKI POT STILLKANOSUKE HIOKl POT STILL is made at Hioki distillery by using unmalted and malted barley, mashed and fermented in a special process, then distilled carefully in a pot still, followed by maturation in new American white oak casks and bourbon barrels at the KANOSUKE distillery warehouse.SINGLE MALT KANOSUKESINGLE MALT KANOSUKE is the flagship whisky from the KANOSUKE distillery. Made from lightly peated, three different pot stills, and matured in re-charred American white oak as a key cask that is used for barrel-aged shochu "Mellowed Kozuru." Mashed, fermented, distilled, and maturated in Kagoshima. Non-chill filtered.About Camus YuanliuCamus Yuanliu is a subsidiary based in China of Camus Group. As one of the leading wholly foreign-owned high-end spirit product trading companies in China, Camus Yuanliu is mainly engaged in the import and marketing of high-quality spirits in the Chinese market. It is headquartered in Shanghai and has offices in Beijing, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, etc. The office has established a nationwide sales and distribution network. Camus Yuanliu has reached distribution partnerships with many world's premium spirit groups and has become their sole distributor in the Chinese market. Nowadays, Camus Yuanliu has established an international spirit industry group structure consisting of cognac, whisky, gin, liqueur, vodka, tequila, rum, and many other categories.About KANOSUKE DistilleryThe KANOSUKE Distillery went into operation in 2017. It is located among a number of buildings along the Fukiagehama Beach on the west coast of Kagoshima Prefecture, with 140 years of shochu heritage and three different pot stills. The distillery specializes in the production of Japanese whisky, offering a range of single-malt whiskies known for their rich and mellow flavor profiles.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.