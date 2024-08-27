New SME & Artist Collaboration Guide launched by Better Factory project to transform European manufacturing

Work by Artist Gareth Neal and SME The New Raw - Photo by James Champion

BARCELONA, ESPAñA, August 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- • 𝗕𝗲𝘁𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝗙𝗮𝗰𝘁𝗼𝗿𝘆, 𝗮𝗻 𝗘𝗨-𝗳𝘂𝗻𝗱𝗲𝗱 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗷𝗲𝗰𝘁, 𝗵𝗮𝘀 𝗹𝗮𝘂𝗻𝗰𝗵𝗲𝗱 𝘁𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗻𝗲𝘄 𝗴𝘂𝗶𝗱𝗲 𝗮𝘀 𝗶𝘁𝘀 𝗺𝗮𝗶𝗻 𝗼𝘂𝘁𝗽𝘂𝘁• 𝗜𝘁 𝗯𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘀 𝘁𝗼𝗴𝗲𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗶𝗻𝘀𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝟭𝟲 𝗰𝗼𝗹𝗹𝗮𝗯𝗼𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗲𝘅𝗽𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀 𝗯𝗲𝘁𝘄𝗲𝗲𝗻 𝘁𝗿𝗶𝗼𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝗺𝗮𝗻𝘂𝗳𝗮𝗰𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗦𝗠𝗘𝘀, 𝗮𝗿𝘁𝗶𝘀𝘁𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝘁𝗲𝗰𝗵𝗻𝗼𝗹𝗼𝗴𝘆 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀, 𝗿𝘂𝗻 𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗿 𝟰 𝘆𝗲𝗮𝗿𝘀• 𝗧𝗵𝗲𝘀𝗲 𝟰𝟴 𝗘𝗨 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗻𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝘄𝗲𝗿𝗲 𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗼𝗿𝗲𝗱 𝘁𝗼 𝗰𝗼𝗹𝗹𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗹𝘆 𝗿𝘂𝗻 𝟯𝟱 𝗲𝘅𝗽𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀, 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗱𝘂𝗰𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝟭𝟮 𝗱𝗶𝗴𝗶𝘁𝗮𝗹 𝘁𝗼𝗼𝗹𝘀, 𝗮𝗻 𝗜𝗼𝗧 𝗽𝗹𝗮𝘁𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗺 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗺𝘂𝗹𝘁𝗶𝗽𝗹𝗲 𝗮𝗿𝘁𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗰 𝗼𝘂𝘁𝗽𝘂𝘁𝘀• 𝗧𝗵𝗲 ‘𝗖𝗿𝗲𝗮𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗠𝗲𝗲𝘁𝘀 𝗜𝗻𝗱𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘆’ 𝗴𝘂𝗶𝗱𝗲 𝗰𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝘁𝗼𝗽𝗶𝗰𝘀 𝘀𝘂𝗰𝗵 𝗮𝘀 𝗵𝗼𝘄 𝘁𝗼 𝗳𝗿𝗮𝗺𝗲 𝗮𝗻 𝗶𝗻𝗱𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗶𝗮𝗹 𝗰𝗵𝗮𝗹𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗴𝗲, 𝗺𝗮𝘁𝗰𝗵𝗺𝗮𝗸𝗲 𝗮 𝘁𝗲𝗮𝗺, 𝗿𝘂𝗻 𝗶𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗰𝘆𝗰𝗹𝗲𝘀, 𝗮𝗺𝗼𝗻𝗴 𝗼𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿𝘀 Better Factory , an EU-funded project, is pleased to announce the release of its new downloadable guide: "Creativity Meets Industry: A Practical Guide to Transformative Partnerships." As a culmination of the last four years of this project, this is the ultimate guide to transforming industrial challenges thanks to art-driven collaborations, designed especially for manufacturing SMEs, artists, technology providers and intermediaries.𝗖𝗼𝗻𝗻𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗕𝗲𝘁𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝗙𝗮𝗰𝘁𝗼𝗿𝘆 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗷𝗲𝗰𝘁 𝘁𝗼 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗴𝘂𝗶𝗱𝗲The "Creativity Meets Industry" guide is built on the experiences and insights gained from the Better Factory project. Over four years, the project brought together 48 SMEs, artists, and technology providers across Europe to collaborate on 16 collaborative experiments. Together they explored how artistic creativity can be integrated into industrial processes to foster innovation and develop new products and business models.This guide serves as a practical resource for SMEs and artists who wish to replicate the successful collaborations facilitated by Better Factory. It offers step-by-step guidance on how to form and manage these partnerships, with a focus on solving industrial challenges in innovative ways.𝗪𝗵𝗮𝘁’𝘀 𝗶𝗻𝘀𝗶𝗱𝗲 "𝗖𝗿𝗲𝗮𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗠𝗲𝗲𝘁𝘀 𝗜𝗻𝗱𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘆"The guide provides structured advice on several key areas, including:• Framing industrial challenges: Instructions on identifying and defining challenges within the industry.• Matchmaking: Guidance on connecting with artistic partners who can contribute to solving these challenges.• Team formation: Strategies for building effective, interdisciplinary teams that include technical, artistic, and business mentors.• Iteration cycles: A methodology for art-driven experimentation that supports iterative development.• Business modelling and innovation: Tips for developing sustainable business models and exploring new market opportunities.𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗕𝗲𝘁𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝗙𝗮𝗰𝘁𝗼𝗿𝘆The Better Factory project was funded by the European Union to help manufacturing SMEs become more competitive through innovation. By facilitating collaborations between SMEs, artists, and technology providers, Better Factory has developed new approaches to product https://bit.ly/BetterFactorytoolkit development and industrial processes. The project tested 35 experiment results, producing 12 digital tools and an IoT platform. These outcomes demonstrate the potential of art-driven innovation in the industrial sector, and the guide aims to share these learnings with a broader audience.𝗚𝗲𝘁 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗴𝘂𝗶𝗱𝗲To learn more about how art-driven collaboration can help address industrial challenges, download "Creativity Meets Industry: A Practical Guide to Transformative Partnerships".𝗠𝗲𝗱𝗶𝗮 𝗜𝗻𝗳𝗼:Contact: eu.communications@mobileworldcapital.com*Image caption: Artist Gareth Neal and SME The New Raw used thrice-recycled plastic and a new 3D-printing method to print in loops rather than layers. Photo by James Champion.**This project has received funding from the European Union’s Horizon 2020 research and innovation programme under grant agreement 951813.

