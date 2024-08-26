Spokesperson of the Government of Timor-Leste

Ninth Constitutional Government

Press Release

August 26th, 2024

Commitment to the Future: Progress and Continuity for the Second Year of the 9th Government

Now that the 9th Constitutional Government, through the Political Review Committee, is analysing the sectoral budget programmes and proposals to finalise the preparation of the 2025 General State Budget, the Government, led by Prime Minister Kay Rala Xanana Gusmão, reaffirms its commitment to sustainable development and the well-being of all Timorese. The careful preparation of the budget reflects the Government's will to consolidate the achievements made in its first year in office and respond effectively to the country's challenges. This budget process is seen as an opportunity to reinforce ongoing public policies and adjust strategies where necessary, always to ensure a prosperous and equitable future for Timor-Leste.

After just over a year in office, several actions have already been implemented that reflect the continued commitment to the country's social and economic development while reaffirming the Government's determination to stay the course and respond to the challenges encountered. In this context, the Government has worked to consolidate the achievements and promote the necessary reforms, showing concrete results in several key areas.

Improvements in International Integration and Economic Development

Timor-Leste's accession to the World Trade Organisation (WTO) and progress in ASEAN membership remain critical pillars of the Government's strategy for bringing the country into the global economy. Following the formalisation of WTO accession in February, the Government has focused on preparing reforms that facilitate trade and Timor-Leste's integration into international markets, strengthening the country's position on the global economic stage. The Government has also signed several bilateral agreements in areas of strategic cooperation, strengthening diplomatic relations with various countries and organisations, and promoting Timor-Leste as an attractive destination for investment.

In agriculture, the Government has implemented several initiatives to boost the sector, including the rehabilitation and construction of irrigation systems and the distribution of modern agricultural equipment, among other actions aimed at increasing productivity and ensuring food security throughout the country.

Strengthening Structural Reforms and Security

Regarding Security, the reforms implemented in the first year, including the reintegration of police officers from the National Police of Timor-Leste (PNTL) and the restructuring of the security forces, are being continuously evaluated and adjusted to ensure their effectiveness. The Government has reinforced its commitment to the discipline and neutrality of the security forces, which are essential for the stability and credibility of national institutions.

The restructuring of the petroleum and mineral resources sector, which began with the reformulation of the sector's entities and the approval of new exploration agreements, is progressing to ensure that these resources are managed effectively and for the benefit of all Timorese. As part of the Greater Sunrise project, negotiations continue to ensure that Timor-Leste maximises the benefits of this strategic resource.

Justice Reforms

The Government remains committed to reforming the Justice Sector, with particular emphasis on training qualified professionals. A concrete example of this effort is that 51 Timorese scholars have been sent to Portugal as part of the Justice Sector Reform Programme. Of these, 48 will attend law schools, and three specialise in forensic medicine. This measure aims to ensure that Timor-Leste has a robust and efficient judicial system capable of facing current and future challenges.

Continuity in Social Development

The Government is committed to reforming the education system and higher education. Mechanisms are being implemented to guarantee efficient human resource management in education, ensuring that education continues to improve in terms of quality and accessibility. The approval of the Higher Education Framework Law, which establishes a new structure for the sector, is also one of the concrete steps in this direction.

The Government promoted monthly increases in the amount of social pensions for invalidity and the elderly, in the non-contributory social security system. The rates of selective consumption tax and customs duties on imports, which had been brutally increased in 2023, were also adjusted.

At the same time, the Government has been continuously working on improving hospital infrastructure and implementing large-scale vaccination campaigns to strengthen hospital capacities at the national and local levels. In addition to these actions, it has endeavoured to ensure the necessary quantity of medication to meet the population's needs. Last month, a multisectoral team made up of representatives from the Anti-Corruption Commission, the Civil Service Commission, the General Inspector of the State, and the General Directorate of State Assets Management confirmed that the stock of medication at the National Institute of Pharmacy and Medical Products is adequate to meet national needs until February 2025. Processes are also underway to acquire more medication, many of which have already arrived or are on their way.

Infrastructure Development and Innovative Initiatives

Infrastructure development continues to be a priority, emphasising the soon-to-be-undertaken rehabilitation of the President Nicolau Lobato International Airport. This project aims to improve Timor-Leste's connectivity with the world. The recent installation of the submarine fibre optic cable linking Timor-Leste to Darwin in Australia represents another critical milestone, promising to transform the country's digital infrastructure and boost economic development.

Following an in-depth study into the needs for urgent intervention, the Government has prioritised the construction, rehabilitation and maintenance of the national, municipal and rural road network, following international quality and safety standards, and the development of infrastructure that is essential for economic growth and the well-being of the population. A process of normalising streams is also underway, aimed at mitigating the risk of flooding and protecting local communities, thus ensuring greater resilience to climate change. In the water and sanitation sector, the Government has made progress in implementing the Water Supply and Sanitation Master Plan in Dili and the municipal capitals, guaranteeing safe access to drinking water, which is fundamental for improving health, education and social development indicators.

Launching the One-Stop Shop was also an essential step towards simplifying administrative processes, especially for small and medium-sized companies, thus promoting a more efficient and accessible business environment.

Towards a Sustainable and Prosperous Future

While progress is being made in consolidating the first year's achievements, the Government is already preparing a set of strategic initiatives for 2025. Among the main plans are continuing the economic and fiscal reforms, expanding the infrastructure modernisation programme, and strengthening social policies, with particular emphasis on health and education. The Government also plans to intensify efforts towards full membership in ASEAN, strengthening Timor-Leste's regional and global roles. Implementing blue economy projects and continuing the anti-corruption policy will also be priorities, ensuring that the country's development is based on principles of transparency, sustainability, and fairness.

The 9th Constitutional Government reaffirms its commitment to continue working tirelessly for sustainable development and the population's well-being. Recognising that the work is far from complete, the Government is focused on consolidating the achievements made and responding effectively to the challenges that remain, always to build a prosperous and equitable future for all citizens. ENDS