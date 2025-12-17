Spokesperson of the Government of Timor-Leste

Ninth Constitutional Government

.............................................................................................................................

Press Release

Meeting of the Council of Ministers on December 17th 2025

available soon

Approved:

✅ 1 - A decision to conduct an audit of public institutions' debts to EDTL, EP, and guidance on the partial payment of the validated amount, as provided for in the 2025 General State Budget.

✅ 2 - Timor-Leste's Roadmap for Housing Market Development.

✅ 3 - Authorisation of expenditure for the development of the oil sector and the implementation of strategic infrastructure on the south coast of the country.

✅ 4 - Authorisation to renegotiate the terms of the financing agreement for the President Nicolau Lobato International Airport expansion project.