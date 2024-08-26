Quzhou Lixian Future Community by Yiwen Yu Wins Silver in A' Real Estate, Building and Construction Industry Awards

Quzhou Lixian Future Community

Innovative Residential Project in China Recognized for Excellence in Real Estate Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, August 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of real estate design, has announced Yiwen Yu 's "Quzhou Lixian Future Community" as a Silver winner in the Construction and Real Estate Projects Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the project's exceptional design and its significant contribution to advancing industry standards and practices.The Quzhou Lixian Future Community addresses key trends and needs within the real estate industry by offering an innovative approach to residential design. By integrating a "4+X" scenario system, the project focuses on creating a high-quality living environment that encompasses future neighborhoods, education, health, and governance. This holistic approach aligns with the growing demand for sustainable, community-oriented developments that prioritize resident well-being.Drawing inspiration from traditional Chinese settlements and local residential culture in Quzhou, the design team transformed the conventional barracks-style layout into an open and diverse residential mode. The project features a unique elevated pedestrian system, connecting various residential groups and public service facilities. The planning layout, with its intimate scale and comfortable sense of enclosure, sets Quzhou Lixian Future Community apart from typical high-rise developments.Winning the Silver A' Design Award serves as a strong motivation for Yiwen Yu and the design team to continue pushing the boundaries of residential design. This recognition validates their innovative approach and encourages further exploration of sustainable, community-focused developments. By setting a new standard for real estate projects, Quzhou Lixian Future Community has the potential to inspire future designs and influence industry practices, contributing to the creation of more livable and vibrant urban environments.Interested parties may learn more at:About gad Design Group Ltd.Founded in 1997, gad Design Group Ltd. is one of the earliest private architectural design institutions in China. With more than 20 years of practical experience and a strong presence across multiple cities, gad has greatly promoted the development of high-quality design in the industry. The company's wide-ranging influence and expertise have established it as one of the most powerful architectural design institutions in China.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that embody excellence and innovation in the Construction and Real Estate Projects Design category. Recipients are acknowledged for their significant contributions to raising industry standards and advancing design practices through their highly functional and aesthetically pleasing creations. The rigorous selection process, based on pre-established evaluation criteria, is conducted by a world-class jury panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics, ensuring that only the most deserving projects receive this prestigious recognition.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition organized annually since 2008 across all industries, with participation open to entries from all countries. Its ultimate aim is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, contributing to the creation of a better world. By showcasing pioneering designs on a global stage and celebrating the creative minds behind these innovations, the A' Design Award drives forward the cycle of inspiration and advancement in design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and take part with their projects at the following url: https://realestatedesignaward.com

