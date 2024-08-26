George Telfer and Christopher Bonwell Unveiled as Leads for 'The Woman in Black' at Zabeel Theatre Dubai

The Woman in Black Dubai

George Telfer and Christopher Bonwell Cast in 'The Woman in Black' at Zabeel Theatre – A Haunting Experience Coming This October/November

We are thrilled to have George Telfer and Christopher Bonwell leading our production. Their talent promises a ghostly experience for our Dubai audiences.” — Lucy Magee, CEO

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- West End Worldwide is proud to announce the stellar cast for its upcoming production of 'The Woman in Black' at Zabeel Theatre, slated to mesmerise audiences this October/November. George Telfer, renowned for his recent role in 'To Kill A Mockingbird' on London's West End under Sonia Friedman Productions, steps into the pivotal role of Arthur Kipps. Alongside him, Christopher Bonwell, celebrated for his performance in the West End's record-breaking production of 'The Mousetrap', takes on the captivating persona of 'The Actor'.George Telfer brings a wealth of theatrical experience, including notable performances in productions such as 'Much Ado About Nothing', 'The Merchant of Venice', and a series of acclaimed roles in national tours and West End hits. His versatility and depth promise to enrich the portrayal of Arthur Kipps in this haunting tale.Christopher Bonwell's impressive repertoire includes his standout role in 'The Mousetrap' and a distinguished career marked by his compelling stage presence. His portrayal of 'The Actor' in 'The Woman in Black' is anticipated to captivate audiences with its nuance and intensity."We are thrilled to have George Telfer and Christopher Bonwell leading our production of 'The Woman in Black'," said Lucy Magee, CEO of West End Worldwide. "Their talent and dedication to their craft promise to deliver a ghostly experience that will resonate with audiences in Dubai."The Woman in Black is respected internationally as one of the most effective plays ever to be written. Over 7 million people worldwide have seen Susan Hill’s chilling ghost story on stage where it continues to delight and terrify audiences of all generations.Made even more famous by the record-breaking movie version starring Daniel Radcliffe, The legendary ghost thriller ‘The Woman in Black’, one of the world’s most successful plays, will return to Dubai this September/October due to popular demand, presented by the region’s award-winning producer West End Worldwide. The production will run at the Zabeel Theatre, Zabeel Saray, Palm Jumeirah Dubai for a limited season from 30th October to the 2nd November 2024.Unanimously acclaimed by the critics, Stephen Mallatratt’s stage adaptation of Susan Hill’s bestselling novel harnesses the power and intensity of live theatre, transporting audiences into an atmospheric and terrifying ghostly world.A lawyer obsessed with a curse that he believes has been cast over him and his family by the spectre of a ‘Woman in Black’ engages a sceptical young actor to help him tell his terrifying story and exorcise the fear that grips his soul. It begins innocently enough, but as they reach further into his darkest memories the borders between make believe and reality begin to blur and the flesh begins to creep as the Woman in Black reveals her terrible purpose...The production is directed by John Payton who also boasts the credit for Music and Sound Design, with lighting by Dan Creasey and set design by Cleo Pettitt. It is produced by Lucy Magee of West End Worldwide (formerly Popular Productions), the company behind over 50 of the UAE’s most successful productions including ‘Annie’, ‘The Wizard of Oz’, ‘Blood Brothers’. Stephen King’s ‘Misery’ featuring UK TV star Darren Day, the smash hit musical ‘Oliver!’ and the award-winning production of ‘The Sound of Music’ that toured to Bahrain and Qatar.The production is sponsored by: Game Over Escape Rooms and Anderson Education.

The Woman in Black Play Trailer

