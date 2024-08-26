Cardiac Safety Services Market Growth Analysis With Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

Cardiac Safety Services Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Cardiac Safety Services Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global cardiac safety services market is projected to grow from $0.94 billion in 2023 to $1.05 billion in 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.7%. The market's rapid expansion in the past years is driven by factors such as the surge in drug development and clinical trials, the need for regulatory compliance, an increase in cardiovascular disorders, the globalization of clinical trials, and a heightened focus on personalized medicine. Looking ahead, the cardiac safety services market is expected to continue its growth trajectory, reaching $1.55 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 10.2%. This anticipated growth is attributed to advancements in remote patient monitoring, the shift towards decentralized clinical trials, a rise in orphan drug development, and the increasing outsourcing of clinical trials, all underpinned by a regulatory emphasis on patient-centric approaches.

Increased Cardiovascular Disease Prevalence Fuels Growth in Cardiac Safety Services Market

The rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases is a major factor propelling the growth of the cardiac safety services market. Cardiovascular diseases, encompassing a wide range of disorders affecting the heart and blood vessels, such as coronary heart disease and peripheral arterial disease, are leading to an increased demand for cardiac safety services. These services play a crucial role in monitoring heart health, identifying factors contributing to cardiovascular disease, and taking preventative measures to reduce mortality. For instance, according to a March 2023 study published by Oxford University Press, over 200 million people were affected by peripheral artery diseases in 2020, with this number expected to rise by nearly 50% by 2045. Similarly, the Office for National Statistics in the UK reported an increase in deaths due to heart attacks from 19,440 in 2020 to 20,061 in 2021. These statistics highlight the growing need for cardiac safety services.

Explore comprehensive insights into the global cardiac safety services market with a detailed sample report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=10137&type=smp

Key Players and Market Trends

Key players in the cardiac safety services market include Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Banook Group Limited, Pharmaceutical Product Development LLC, and Biotrial S.A., among others. These companies are focusing on innovative product developments and strategic acquisitions to strengthen their market positions.

Segments:

•Services: ECG or Holter Measurements, Blood Pressure Measurements, In Vitro Cardiac Safety Assessment Services, Cardiovascular Imaging, Real-Time Telemetry Monitoring, Central Over-Read of ECGs, Non-Invasive Cardiac Imaging, Physiologic Stress Testing, Thorough QT Studies, Other Services

•Phase: Phase 1, Phase 2, Phase 3

•End User: Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies, Contract Research Organizations, Academic and Research Institute

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the cardiac safety services market in 2023. The comprehensive report provides detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities across Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Access the complete report for an in-depth analysis of the global cardiac safety services market:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cardiac-safety-services-global-market-report

Cardiac Safety Services Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

•Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Cardiac Safety Services Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on cardiac safety services market size, cardiac safety services market drivers and trends, cardiac safety services market major players, cardiac safety services competitors' revenues, cardiac safety services market positioning, and cardiac safety services market growth across geographies. The cardiac safety services market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Cardiac Assist Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cardiac-assist-devices-and-equipment-global-market-report

Cardiac Valve Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cardiac-valve-global-market-report

Cardiovascular Devices Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cardiovascular-devices-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 15000+ reports in 27 industries, spanning 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.