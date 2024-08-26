Husband tied his wife on wooden chair and beat her while their four- years-old son is watching

A-43-year-old husband have tied his wife to a wooden chair and beat her at Oneoneabu village in Central Kwara’ae, Malaita Province recently.

The husband also used threatening words and promised to kill her while their four-years-old son was watching.

Provincial Police Commander (PPC) Malaita Province, Chief Superintendent Tex Tafoa said, “The case was reported to Auki police and the matter was investigated by Auki domestic violence unit.”

PPC Tafoa said, “The suspect was arrested and charged with an offence of domestic violence contrary to section 58 (1) under the FPA Act. The perpetrator was bailed to appear before the Auki Magistrate Court on 26 August 2024.

Chief Superintendent Tafoa said, “This is serious matter and police will not tolerate such behaviour and acts towards women in our communities.”

Mr. Tafoa said, “Spouses, especially men, must refrain from carrying out such behaviour towards their wife. Our homes should be a safe and peaceful environment for our family to live and enjoy.”

