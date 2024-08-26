Police arrests suspect for murder incident in GP

Guadalcanal Police (GP) have arrested and charged an adult male person for a murder incident that has happened at Nazareth Apostolic Centre (NAC) in Central Guadalcanal, Guadalcanal Province last week.

Provincial Police Commander (PPC) Guadalcanal Province Chief Superintendent Rodney Kuma says, “The murder suspect has been dealt with and currently remanded at Rove Correctional facility for his trial on a later date.”

PPC Kuma said, “Report stated that the suspect was a student at the NAC who attend school for Catechist and was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident.”

Chief Superintendent Kuma said, “The deceased had died after he was brutally killed by the suspect and transported to National Referral Hospital (NRH) Morgue.”

Chief Superintendent Kuma said, “A post mortem examination has been conducted and will form part of the investigation.”

The Guadalcanal Police are urging anyone with information in relation to this case to come forward and assist with the investigation.

Police also appeal to both parties to refrain from taking the laws into their own hands and allow police to deal with the matter.

Henderson police can be contacted on phone 36200 or call police free toll 999 or call in at any nearest police station.

