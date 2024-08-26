MRD PAYS COURTESY; CONDUCTS CONSULTATION ON DRAFT CDF REGULATION IN CHOISEUL PROVINCE

The Ministry of Rural Development (MRD) paid a courtesy call to the Premier of Choiseul Province Honourable Harrison Pitakaka on August 23, 2024.

The team was in Taro, for a consultation on the CDF Act 2023 draft regulation Drafting Instructions with the Choiseul Provincial Government and stakeholders.

The courtesy call allowed the MRD to inform the Provincial Government of the implementation of the Constituency Development Funds (CDF) Act 2023.

MRD Deputy Secretary Technical (Supervising), George Balairamo also informed Premier Pitakaka that the current work on the regulation is part of the ongoing reform process undertaken by MRD to improve and strengthen the mechanisms of CDF governance.

The consultation was crucial to get invaluable insights and views from the Choiseul Provincial Government for the new regulation.

In his response Premier Pitakaka was pleased with the current legislative reforms and work that MRD is doing especially with the recently passed CDF Act 2023 and now the consultation on its regulation. “On behalf of my executive and the people of Choiseul, we are very pleased to see the good work being carried out by your Ministry on this very important Act. And today I am very happy to welcome your presence in our Headquarters-Taro for your continuous work to strengthen the CDF Act 2023.”

Premier Pitakaka said he is looking forward to the day when the new regulation will be finalized and promote good governance, transparency and sustainable development in the country.

MRD is expected to submit ‘drafting instructions’ to the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) when the present initial priority consultations are achieved towards the end of September.

Consultation for the CDF Act 2023 Regulation commenced in Honiara with the Integrity Institutions on August 2, followed by Guadalcanal on August 7 and Choiseul Province on August 23, 2024. Consultation for Makira Province will continue this week.

– MRD Press