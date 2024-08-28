Spectricity Signs MOU with Lululab on the Development of Skin Analysis Applications Based on Multispectral Imaging.png

Unleash hidden spectral data for future smart skin care and personalized recommendations on the AI-based mobile platform.

MECHELEN, BELGIUM, August 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Spectricity and Lululab have announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) outlining their collaboration to demonstrate skin analysis applications based on multispectral imaging technology for mobile devices. The collaboration will generate new applications in skin analysis and bring them to a mobile platform for market introduction.Spectricity’s multispectral imaging cameras capture light from visible to near infrared through 16 color channels instead of only 3 for RGB cameras. The additional spectral signatures embedded in these spectral images provide enriched insights for skin analysis.The combination of Spectricity’s unique multispectral imaging technology and Lululab’s AI-based skin analysis platform will reveal previously hidden skin condition data and enable the next generation of smart skin care and personalized recommendations for the consumer. Integration with a mobile platform will allow the user to experience professional level skinc are advice in the comfort of their homes.“We are very excited to explore skin care applications of our multispectral technology with Lululab,” said Glenn Vandevoorde, CEO of Spectricity. “Lululab’s unique AI technology is well-suited to take advantage of the detailed spectral information from our sensors and revolutionize the field of personalized skin care.”Yongjoon Choe, CEO of Lululab added, “The small size of Spectricity’s sensor allows us to integrate the solution in mobile consumer devices and observe detailed skin information that was previously hidden from normal cameras. With this technology we expect to provide enhanced recommendations and advice with higher detail and accuracy.”About SpectricityFounded in 2018 as a spin-off from Imec and headquartered in Belgium, Spectricity is a fabless semiconductor company specializing in the development and manufacturing of spectral sensing solutions. Spectricity is a leading supplier in multi-spectral imaging sensors and camera modules with a focus on small form factor and mobile device integration.Find out more at spectricity.com or write to info@spectricity.com.About LululabLululab was established as Samsung Electronics’ venture C-lab and spin-off in 2017 in Korea. As an AI-based company, Lululab provides accurate image analysis of user’s skin condition and tailored product & clinical program recommendation accordingly.Learn more at www.lulu-lab.com/index_en.php or contact via www.lulu-lab.com/bbs/write.php?bo_table=contact_en

