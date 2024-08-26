Energy Healer Caroline Sequin Launches The Soul and Wealth Recalibration Program To Discover A Soul Purpose

Caroline Sequin

BAY CITY, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- A transformational coach and the owner of Sequin Massage and Wellness in Bay City, Michigan, Caroline Sequin announces her brand new program The Soul and Wealth Recalibration to empower women to step into their life and career purpose. Caroline believes that each person was designed to live with their life purpose and stop questioning, doubting and limiting themselves. Her program will help clients heal the past and current blocks, shift their paradigm and break through plateaus. It will create a new level of success in life and business."I started my career as a licensed massage therapist and realized that I could do more with a healing modality called Akashic Record Healing that can heal past and current blocks and align a person with their future success. They can finally get unstuck and move into a new phase of their life.” Sequin added in her interview.Caroline’s program will help women in business eliminate fears of running solo and navigate through business and life challenges. It will give them a strong spiritual foundation to release the old beliefs that no longer serve them and replace them with new fresh beliefs that will empower them to set new life and career goals knowing their purpose in life. It provides her clients with valuable knowledge of themselves to overcome obstacles and express the full potential.“When you face roadblocks and adversity, it means you are close to breakthroughs and you need a coach to guide you to the finish line. But first you must let go of everything that hinders transformation and I am thrilled to help my clients achieve it using my God given intuitive gifts and skills I have developed over the decade.”About Caroline: Caroline Sequin is the owner of Sequin Massage and Wellness, Myofascial Release Therapist, Theta Practitioner, Reiki Master, Akashic Records Healer, Speaker and Transformational Coach for Women in Business.Sequin has served hundreds of clients in Florida and Michigan as a licensed massage therapist and reiki master. To learn about Caroline’s programs and book an appointment visit her website at http://Linktr.ee/carolinesequin

