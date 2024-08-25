GNUT steadfast on vision for effective governance on challenges facing young women.

In its quest to achieving the country’s Sustainable Development Goals, the Government of National Unity and

Acting PM Tovosia meeting the contestants.

Transformation aspires to enhance women’s skills, capacity building and ensure Solomon Islands women are recognized as active agents of change for sustainable development.

Acting Prime Minister and Minister for Mines, Energy and Rural Electrification Hon. Bradley Tovosia articulated as guest of honour during last night’s Miss Solomon Islands Pageant grand finale.

He stated, the government of the day strives for good governance to bridge the gaps with its people, especially challenges such as those facing our women and girls.

“The government is addressing the vulnerable population needs through its programs and initiatives, to empower women in decision-making, education and healthcare, to address issues of gender based violence, economic inequality and health access”.

GNUT believes, the more women are empowered and represented in the highest levels of decision- making, the country prospers.

The acting Prime Minister also commended the event’s organizers and especially participants saying the Miss Solomon Islands Pageant platform is an excellent venue for the vulnerable voice, the hard working mothers, professional women leaders, our young emerging women leaders and young girls whose future depends on the decisions made today, are heard.

He challenged the pageant contestants to… “be the light that brings hope and that accelerates progress towards an equal, sustainable and peaceful future”.

Girls and young women of Solomon Islands are encouraged to aspire to inspire unity and transformation.

Acting Prime Minister Tovosia, sponsored all of the prizes for last’s Pageant crowning.

Solomon Islands has won the bid to host the 2025 Miss Pacific Pageant.

