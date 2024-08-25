MPD Makes Arrest in Northeast Burglary

(Washington, D.C.) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department announce the arrest of a suspect who burglarized a business in Northeast.

On August 24, 2024, at approximately 4:48 a.m., the suspect forcibly entered a business in the 1500 block of Benning Road, Northeast. Once inside, the suspect attempted to take property, then fled the scene.

Officers canvassed the area and located the suspect and placed him under arrest. As a result of the detectives’ investigation 21-year-old Nikisher Alexander of Northeast, D.C. was charged with Burglary Two.

CCN: 24130218

