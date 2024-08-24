Submit Release
News Search

There were 104 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,853 in the last 365 days.

Office of the Governor – Storm Advisory – Gov. Green Issues Emergency Proclamation for T.S. Hone

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR
KE KIAʻĀINA

GOVERNOR GREEN ISSUES EMERGENCY PROCLAMATION FOR TROPICAL STORM HONE

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
August 24, 2024

Aloha,

Governor Josh Green, M.D., has issued an Emergency Proclamation Relating to Tropical Storm Hone, to make state resources available as needed.

Governor Green is closely monitoring the storm’s approach. Updates will be issued as necessary.

# # #

Media Contacts:   
Erika Engle
Press Secretary
Office of the Governor, State of Hawai‘i
Office: 808-586-0120
Email: [email protected]

Makana McClellan
Director of Communications
Office of the Governor, State of Hawaiʻi
Cell: 808-265-0083
Email: [email protected]

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Office of the Governor – Storm Advisory – Gov. Green Issues Emergency Proclamation for T.S. Hone

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more