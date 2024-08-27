Healium Adds New EEG Brainwave Integration for Measured Mindfulness™

Healium inside Crystal Forest Healium App Visualizes Wearable Data

COLUMBIA, MISSOURI, USA, August 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Healium , a pioneer in reactive healing media, proudly announces the integration of the Muse 2 EEG meditation headband into its lineup of compatible wearables. This new addition allows Healium and Muse subscribers to visualize their emotions within virtual worlds, offering an even deeper, more responsive experience for measured mindfulness.The Muse 2 integration is now live on Healium apps available for Apple Vision Pro, Quest, and Pico G3 virtual reality goggles. In addition, users can visualize their feelings through other fitness trackers such as the Apple Watch and Samsung Galaxy Watch, with more compatible wearables coming soon.Healium's immersive products, including the popular Sleepium , are trusted worldwide by frontline healthcare workers, elite athletes , students, and the U.S. military. These tools empower users to self-manage anxiety, combat burnout, and downshift their nervous system before sleep or high-pressure situations.Backed by 10 peer-reviewed journal articles, Healium has demonstrated anxiety reduction or mood improvement in as little as four minutes using the company's biofeedback and neurofeedback technologies. Mayo Clinic invested in the company’s latest funding round. Leveraging patented technology, Healium transforms biometric data into dynamic, interactive visuals within virtual, augmented, and mixed-reality environments.Users can see and interact with their EEG brainwave patterns, heart rate, skin conductance, blood pressure, and other biomarkers, making bio-data more than just numbers—it's now immersive, memorable, and visually engaging.“Media images can be hurtful but when compounded differently into something soothing, they can also heal,” said Sarah Hill, CEO of Healium, who developed the technology in 2016 with Dr. Jeff Tarrant to mitigate the traumatic experiences she covered as a former TV reporter. “We’re delighted to share Muse’s mindfulness capabilities with Healium’s customers.”"We are excited to join forces with Healium to integrate Muse's advanced EEG technology into their immersive virtual environments," said Jean-Michel Fournier, CEO of Muse. "Together, we are redefining the future of mental health, providing powerful, non-invasive tools that empower individuals to achieve greater focus, reduce stress, and enhance overall well-being."The global mental health crisis is staggering, with 800,000 people taking their own lives each year. Anxiety contributes to 60% of all illnesses, up to 50% of insomnia cases, and accounts for up to 90% of doctor visits. Amid the Opioid epidemic, many are seeking alternatives to pharmaceuticals due to concerns about side effects and addiction. The World Health Organization calls stress the epidemic of the 21st century, costing U.S. businesses over $300 billion annually in lost productivity, absenteeism, and errors.While meditation is beneficial, it can be challenging to gauge its effectiveness. Healium addresses this by enabling users to not only track EEG brainwave and heart rate data from their wearables but also to visualize and interact with these metrics as 3D objects, fostering self-regulation of calm, focus, and sleep.* * *About Healium:Healium is a media channel and patented technology that visualizes bio-data from consumer wearables to generate, modify and recommend objects. Its products for anxiety and sleep allow users to learn to self-regulate their stress by allowing them to see their own EEG brain patterns or heart rate in real time. In 10 peer-reviewed journals, Healium has been shown to significantly reduce anxiety or improve mood in as little as four minutes. Visit tryhealium.com to start a free trial. Follow us on Meta, X, Instagram, TikTok, and LinkedIn.About Interaxon Inc. (Muse):Muse is pioneering brain health through its industry-leading EEG platform, built on advanced AI algorithms. Muse spearheads decentralized research initiatives aimed at improving mental health, optimizing sleep, and advancing CNS drug and digital biomarker development. Muse’s AI-driven neurotech tools empowers researchers, developers, and consumers worldwide, and is underpinned by over 200 third-party led research studies from renowned institutions including the Mayo Clinic, NASA, and Harvard. Muse has collected and decoded over 1 billion minutes of brain data to-date, comprising the largest EEG collection in the world. Muse is headquartered in Toronto, Canada with wholly-owned subsidiaries in San Francisco-Bay, California. Visit choosemuse.com for more information and connect with us on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

