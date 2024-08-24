Office of the Governor – Storm Advisory – Gov. Green Issues Emergency Proclamation for T.S. Hone

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR GREEN ISSUES EMERGENCY PROCLAMATION FOR TROPICAL STORM HONE

August 24, 2024

Governor Josh Green, M.D., has issued an Emergency Proclamation Relating to Tropical Storm Hone, to make state resources available as needed.

Governor Green is closely monitoring the storm’s approach. Updates will be issued as necessary.

