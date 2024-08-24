Office of the Governor – Storm Advisory – Gov. Green Issues Emergency Proclamation for T.S. Hone
JOSH GREEN, M.D.
GOVERNOR
KE KIAʻĀINA
GOVERNOR GREEN ISSUES EMERGENCY PROCLAMATION FOR TROPICAL STORM HONE
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
August 24, 2024
Aloha,
Governor Josh Green, M.D., has issued an Emergency Proclamation Relating to Tropical Storm Hone, to make state resources available as needed.
Governor Green is closely monitoring the storm’s approach. Updates will be issued as necessary.
# # #
Media Contacts:
Erika Engle
Press Secretary
Office of the Governor, State of Hawai‘i
Office: 808-586-0120
Email: [email protected]
Makana McClellan
Director of Communications
Office of the Governor, State of Hawaiʻi
Cell: 808-265-0083
Email: [email protected]
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.