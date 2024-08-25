Derby Barracks/ DUI & Excessive Speed Arrest

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A5004416

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Abigail Drew

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: (802)334-8881

DATE/TIME: 8/24/2024

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 105, Newport Center, VT

VIOLATION: DUI #1 & Excessive Speed

ACCUSED: Silas Sicard

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N. Troy, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 8/24/2024, at approximately 1830 hours, while monitoring west bound traffic on Vermont Route 105; I observed two vehicles traveling west near Bear Mountain Rd I then observed the second vehicle, accelerate and pass vehicle 1. Using LIDAR a speed of 87 MPH was obtained on the target vehicle. The speed limit on this section of Vermont Route 105 is a posted 50MPH. A motor vehicle stop was conducted with the target vehicle and the operator was identified as Silas Sicard of N Troy. During the stop, the odor of intoxicants was detected, and indicators of impairment were observed. Sicard was placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI & transported to the Derby Barracks for processing. Sicard was issued a citation to appear on 9/10/24 in Orleans Superior Court for the above-mentioned offenses.

LODGED: No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Orleans County

COURT DATE/TIME: 9/10/24 at 0830 hours

*Please note: Court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time

Sergeant Abigail Drew

Patrol Commander

Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Road

Derby, VT 05829

802-334-8881