“The Emotions Volcano” Aims to Enhance Emotional Intelligence in Kids by Teaching How to Master Their Emotions

The Emotions Volcano is written by Jomo Jesus Thomas.

VALLEY STREAM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- " The Emotions Volcano " is a beautifully illustrated children's picture book that is helping young readers understand their inner emotions volcano, which can often result in eruption of anger, and introduces the powerful concept of emotional intelligence."Emotional Intelligence isn't merely a crucial skill; it's a superpower. In the tradition of popular children's emotions books such as 'A Little Spot of Anger' and 'The Color Monster,' 'The Emotions Volcano' is a fun and vibrant children's book on emotional intelligence," said seven-year-old prodigy and author Jomo Jesus Thomas Suriel.Laura and Sid are superheroes with a twist—their special powers allow them to identify, name, and transform BIG emotions and BIG feelings. But when a new hotspot appears on their map, the brother-sister duo faces a fiery emergency. In a small mountain village, a math test has left a classroom of kids simmering with nerves. Nearby, the Rage Peaks begin to smoke and rumble… Can our heroes gain control of the eruption—and their own fears and frustrations—before the situation turns molten?For many children and their families, emotional literacy can mean the difference between a life filled with reactive stress and one of calm contentment. "The Emotions Volcano" is an adventurous picture book for children aged 3 to 7, written by multi-published author Jomo Jesus Thomas Suriel.The story includes English and Spanish references and provides useful tools for developing emotional intelligence and self-regulation. This book, suitable for children, focuses on managing emotions and teamwork through a fun space adventure with fictional characters, making it both entertaining and educational for young readers."The Emotions Volcano teaches children that emotions and feelings are normal but must be managed effectively with emotional intelligence, which is a valuable lesson for young children aged 3 to 7, conveyed through masterful and engaging storytelling," said Jomo Gamal Thomas.Amazon Kindle Link: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0DF32MB3Z/ ISBN: 979-8-9913705-0-9About the AuthorJomo Jesus Thomas Suriel is a multi-published author who is bilingual in Spanish and English. His children's books often include English and Spanish references, along with tools for developing emotional intelligence and self-regulation. A natural communicator, Jomo Jesus has a profound understanding of emotional intelligence and emotional regulation, making him a pioneer in the genre of children's fiction in these areas. He excels at simplifying complex ideas for young readers. In addition to his writing, he studies Mandarin and Hebrew. His works include the series "Sid the Super Happy Kid and Laura the Emotions Explorer," "The Emotions Volcano," "The Angry Vacuum," "The Super Happy Kid Defeats the Angries," and "Super Happy Kid in Angry Land." He is also a co-founder of the Smart Brain Train Academy, which focuses on emotional intelligence for children, academic learning, and leadership.Jomo Gamal Thomas is a versatile figure, serving as an author, illustrator, artist, attorney, entrepreneur, and game developer. He has developed children's educational technology and emotional intelligence apps and is the co-founder of Positive Peers Learning Software Partners, the Smart Brain Train Academy, ParentsHelpParents.com, and Positive and Mindful Parenting. Jomo has written "My First Bible for Kids" (Old Testament and New Testament). Inspired by his son, Jomo Jesus Thomas Suriel, he has developed mindful education apps and visual social-emotional intelligence learning apps, as well as early social-emotional intelligence learning tools for children on the autism spectrum, ADHD, and ODD.About the EditorSandra Clifton, MBA, is an educator, entrepreneur, software developer, and founder of the Clifton Academy in New Jersey. She co-founded Positive Peers Learning Software and the Smart Brain Train Academy. Sandra is also the co-author and developer of the EI and IQ Academy for Emotionally Intelligent Children and serves as the editor of "The Emotions Volcano" and "My First Bible for Kids." Additionally, she co-founded ParentsHelpParents.com, ChangeChildBehavior.com, and Positive and Mindful Parenting Academy. She focuses on Emotional and Social Intelligence for young school children and parents, and she is a co-founder of the Emotional Intelligence Young Leaders Information Academy (EIYL Academy).

