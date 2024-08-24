Suspects Arrested in Adams County Homicide

(WEST UNION, Ohio) — Two Highland County men have been arrested in connection with the 2020 murder of an 18-year-old in Adams County, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, Adams County Sheriff Kimmy Rogers and Adams County Prosecutor Aaron Haslam announced today.

Jordan Comer, 22, and Latyran “Ty” Haithcock, 25, both of Hillsboro, were arrested this morning without incident.

Arrest warrants issued Friday allege that Comer and Haithcock caused the death of Boston Bloomfield on Aug. 25, 2020, in the 200 block of Palmer Road in Seaman, a village in Adams County.

The arrests mark the culmination of an investigation by the Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from the Highland County Task Force, Highland County Prosecutor’s Office and Highland County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspects were taken into custody with the assistance of the Fayette County Sheriff's Office and the Washington Court House Police Department.

Comer is being held in the Adams County Jail and Haithcock is being held in the Fayette County Jail. The Adams County prosecuting attorney will review the case and present it to a grand jury.

Defendants are presumed innocent unless proved guilty in a court of law.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Steve Irwin: 614-728-5417

-30-