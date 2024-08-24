St. Johnsbury Barracks / Two-vehicle Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 24A4006557
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jack Skiff
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 08/24/24, approximately 0740 hours.
STREET: Old Center Road
TOWN: St. Johnsbury
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Hospital Drive
WEATHER: Foggy
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Hubert Green
AGE: 81
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2016
VEHICLE MAKE: Dodge
VEHICLE MODEL: Dart
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Substantial Front-end damage.
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Haley Persons
AGE: 30
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2010
VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru
VEHICLE MODEL: Outback
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Substantial front-end damage.
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 08/24/24 at approximately 0740 hours, troopers from the St. Johnsbury barracks responded to a two-vehicle crash on Old Center Road in St. Johnsbury. Through investigation it was determined that vehicle one had struck vehicle two in the travel lane, forcing vehicle two off the roadway. No occupants of either vehicle were injured and both vehicles were towed due to damage.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: No
COURT ACTION: No
COURT: N/A
COURT DATE/TIME: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
