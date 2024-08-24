St. Johnsbury Barracks / Two-vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 24A4006557

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jack Skiff

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 08/24/24, approximately 0740 hours.

STREET: Old Center Road

TOWN: St. Johnsbury

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Hospital Drive

WEATHER: Foggy

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Hubert Green

AGE: 81

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2016

VEHICLE MAKE: Dodge

VEHICLE MODEL: Dart

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Substantial Front-end damage.

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Haley Persons

AGE: 30

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2010

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: Outback

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Substantial front-end damage.

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 08/24/24 at approximately 0740 hours, troopers from the St. Johnsbury barracks responded to a two-vehicle crash on Old Center Road in St. Johnsbury. Through investigation it was determined that vehicle one had struck vehicle two in the travel lane, forcing vehicle two off the roadway. No occupants of either vehicle were injured and both vehicles were towed due to damage.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

COURT ACTION: No

COURT: N/A

COURT DATE/TIME: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.