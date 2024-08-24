Public Partners Urges Senate Majority Leader to Bring Major Richard Star Act to the Floor for a Vote

Public Partners urges the Senate Majority Leader to bring the Major Richard Star Act to a vote, ensuring full benefits for combat-disabled veterans.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Public Partners LLC, a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), today announced its strong support for the Major Richard Star Act and called on Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to bring the bill to the floor for a vote. The Major Richard Star Act, a crucial piece of legislation for the veteran community, seeks to eliminate the offset between military retirement pay and VA disability compensation for combat-disabled veterans, allowing them to receive the full benefits they have earned.

As the 2025 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) approaches, Public Partners LLC urges that this critical act be included in the legislative package. The Major Richard Star Act has gained significant bipartisan support in both chambers of Congress, reflecting the broad recognition of the injustice faced by many veterans who have been unable to collect their full retirement pay due to the offset with VA disability compensation.

"Our veterans have given so much for our country, and it's our responsibility to ensure they receive the benefits they have rightfully earned," said Lorenzo Acevedo, Managing Director of Public Partners LLC. "The Major Richard Star Act addresses a long-standing issue that affects thousands of combat-disabled veterans. We call on Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to prioritize this bill and bring it to the floor for a vote. Including it in the 2025 NDAA would be a significant step toward ensuring justice for our veterans."

Public Partners LLC, a company founded and led by a service-disabled veteran, is deeply committed to advocating for the rights and well-being of the veteran community. The company has been a vocal supporter of policies and legislation that improve the lives of veterans, particularly those who have been wounded or disabled in combat.

The Major Richard Star Act is named in honor of Major Richard Star, a decorated combat veteran who fought tirelessly for the rights of disabled veterans before his passing. The act represents a critical opportunity to correct an unfair system and provide combat-disabled veterans with the full benefits they deserve.

Public Partners LLC urges all Senate members to support the Major Richard Star Act and include it in the 2025 NDAA. The company stands ready to work with lawmakers and veteran advocacy groups to ensure that this vital legislation is passed.

About Public Partners LLC

Public Partners LLC is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) dedicated to providing high-quality services to federal, state, and local governments. Founded and operated by veterans, Public Partners LLC specializes in real estate consulting and project management and is firmly committed to supporting the veteran community and advocating for policies that benefit those who have served.

