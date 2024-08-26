Children Offered Free Admission to the Safe Futures Global Conference by the Protect Us Kids Foundation

Please join us!

Virtual Conference to Enhance Online Safety and Empower Marginalized Youth

We hope you’ll join us for the Safe Futures Conference. It’s a crucial step towards ensuring a safer digital world for all children, focusing on those from the most vulnerable communities.” — Veda T. Woods

WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Protect Us Kids Foundation invites you to the virtual "Safe Futures Conference" on September 27 - 28, 2024. This first of its kind event aims to tackle the unique challenges encountered by those living in rural and marginalized communities around the world.The dual-track format offers programming for adults on September 27th and children’s programming on September 28th.Children can expect engaging, child-friendly workshops to help them navigate online safely. Activities will be led by educators, child psychologists, and content creators.Attendees on the adult track will learn about tools to fight against online child sexual exploitation and abuse (OCSEA) as well as online child commercial sex trafficking. Speakers for those sessions include experts in cybersecurity, mental health, law enforcement, technology, and academia with specialized knowledge in safeguarding digital spaces for children, especially those in rural and marginalized communities.They include:-Diego Luque with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Center for Countering Human Trafficking’s Blue Campaign-Stephany Powell, Ed.D, Chief Educator at Positive Change Consultants-Christopher Nelson, Executive Director of Pinnacle Learning Centres-Fareedah Shaheed, CEO & Founder of Sekuva-Peter Ofware, Country Director (Kenya) with HealthRight International-Zinet Kemal, Founder of Cybersecurity Childen’s Books-Yuly Grosman, Co-Founder of Frontierra LLC-Stacy Anne Smith, Founder of Pursued International-Erin Glaccum, Prevention Operations Manager, Love146“We hope you’ll join us for the Safe Futures Conference. It’s a crucial step towards ensuring a safer digital world for all children, focusing on those from the most vulnerable communities,” says Protect Us Kids Foundation’s Founder Veda T. Woods. “Many thanks to the sponsors, partners, speakers, and volunteers making this great event possible.”Virtual admission is free for children, however registration with parental permission is required in advance. Learn more and register for either track at https://www.protect-us-kids.org/events This event is made possible because of the generosity of our sponsors and partners. They include:-Binary Data Engineers LLC-Cyber Defense Labs-The U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Center for Countering Human Trafficking’s Blue Campaign-DeafKidz International-Crystal Hicks' Let’s Talk About This Podcast.###About Protect Us Kids FoundationThe Protect Us Kids Foundation is dedicated to combating human trafficking, focusing on the exploitation of children through digital channels. We provide educational programs, conduct research, build strategic partnerships, and develop technological solutions to protect vulnerable youth globally.About DHS Center for Countering Human Trafficking Blue Campaign The DHS Blue Campaign is a national public awareness campaign designed to educate the public, law enforcement, and other industry partners to recognize the indicators of human trafficking and how to appropriately respond to possible cases.

