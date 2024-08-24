St. Albans Barracks // Swanton // DUI#2, Violation of Conditions of Release, Driving while License Suspended
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 24A2005927
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Adam Marchand
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 8/23/24 at approximately 4:36 PM
STREET: I-89 Northbound Off Ramp Exit 21
TOWN: Swanton
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Lee Collins
AGE: 43
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF ADDRESS: Alburg, Vermont
VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota
VEHICLE MODEL: Tundra
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front end
INJURIES: none
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Richard Soule III
AGE: 54
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF ADDRESS: Enosburg Falls, Vermont
VEHICLE: Ameri Gas Propane truck
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: none
INJURIES: none
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 8/23/24 at approximately 4:36 PM, Vermont State Police received a report of a crash on the off ramp of Exit 21 on I-89 in Swanton. The investigation revealed that Lee Collins was operating a Toyota Tundra pickup truck and rear ended an Ameri Gas propane truck in front of him that was stopped on the ramp. It was determined that Collins was under the influence of alcohol, and he was subsequently arrested for DUI. There was no reported damage or leaks to the propane truck.
Collins was issued a citation and charged with DUI #2, Violation of Conditions of Release (in regards to alcohol and driving), and Driving with a Suspended License.
MUG SHOT: N
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT: Franklin
COURT DATE/TIME: 9/9/24 10:00 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
