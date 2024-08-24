Submit Release
St. Albans Barracks // Swanton // DUI#2, Violation of Conditions of Release, Driving while License Suspended

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#:               24A2005927                  

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Corporal Adam Marchand

STATION:           St. Albans                       

CONTACT#:  802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME:  8/23/24  at approximately 4:36 PM

STREET:  I-89 Northbound Off Ramp Exit 21

TOWN:  Swanton

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR:  Lee Collins

AGE:      43

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF ADDRESS:  Alburg, Vermont

 

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Tundra

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1:  Front end

INJURIES: none

 

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Richard Soule III

AGE:      54

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF ADDRESS:  Enosburg Falls, Vermont

 

VEHICLE:  Ameri Gas Propane truck

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: none

INJURIES: none

 

 

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:   On 8/23/24 at approximately 4:36 PM, Vermont State Police received a report of a crash on the off ramp of Exit 21 on I-89 in Swanton.  The investigation revealed that Lee Collins was operating a Toyota Tundra pickup truck and rear ended an Ameri Gas propane truck in front of him that was stopped on the ramp.  It was determined that Collins was under the influence of alcohol, and he was subsequently arrested for DUI.  There was no reported damage or leaks to the propane truck.

 

Collins was issued a citation and charged with DUI #2, Violation of Conditions of Release (in regards to alcohol and driving), and Driving with a Suspended License. 

 

 

 

MUG SHOT: N

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT: Franklin

COURT DATE/TIME: 9/9/24     10:00 hours         

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

 

