August 22, 2024 STATEMENT OF SENATE PRESIDENT PRO TEMPORE JINGGOY EJERCITO ESTRADA ON HIS ACQUITTAL ON DIRECT AND INDIRECT BRIBERY CHARGES BY THE SANDIGANBAYAN

22 August 2024 I am deeply relieved of the Sandiganbayan Special Fifth Division's decision finding merit in my motion for reconsideration and acquitting me of the direct and indirect bribery charges. This ruling reaffirms the innocence I have consistently maintained throughout the ordeal, which spanned a decade, as I sought to prove the baselessness of the accusations against me. Pinatotohanan ng korte ang naunang pahayag ko na wala akong tinanggap na suhol, direkta man o hindi. Hindi ako kailanman gumamit ng pondo ng bayan para sa pansariling interes o para pagtakpan ang anumang gawain na taliwas sa mga umiiral na batas. At higit sa lahat, pinatotohanan ng desisyong ito na hindi ko sinira ang tiwala na ibinigay sa akin ng mga mamamayan. Lubos akong nagpapasalamat sa Sandiganbayan sa pagkatig sa aking inihaing motion for reconsideration. Gayunpanan, hindi pa tapos ang laban. Bilang isang lingkod bayan, gagawin ko ang lahat sa abot ng aking makakaya, kahit gaano pa katagal, na linisin ang aking pangalan. Hindi madali ang kabanatang pinagdaanan ko ngunit nanatili ang aking tiwala sa ating justice system at kumpiyansa na mapatunayan ang aking integridad bilang halal ng bayan. This experience has only further solidified my commitment to work tirelessly for the betterment of our nation as we move forward.

