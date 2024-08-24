Popkanon and RarriQUESO Release a Powerful Bilingual Pop Song, "Smokescreen," Addressing Divisiveness and Deception

Cover art "Smokescreen"

If we all are kind to one another, the world will be a better place. Take action and say something positive to yourself, your friend, and a stranger.” — Morten from Popkanon

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Popkanon, the Norwegian songwriting trio, is releasing their 12th single, "Smokescreen," marking their third collaboration with the vibrant, energetic, and exceptionally talented Latin artist RarriQUESO from Chicago. Their first song together, the reggaeton hit "Bar Colombia," received airplay on major radio stations in over 25 countries and was the most played song on Radio Latin-Amerika in Oslo during the summer of 2023. Their second partnership resulted in the indie pop song "Save Your Cry," released earlier this year, which also received praise from journalists worldwide. This dynamic partnership continues to push creative boundaries, delivering a song that resonates with the pulse of the 2020s.Contrary to what the title might suggest, "Smokescreen" isn't about smoking or the weather. The lyrics address deceptive practices such as manipulation and undermining others—a topic amplified by the divisiveness fueled by information flow on digital channels and interaction on social media platforms. The message encourages and challenges the listener to respond and act against negativity and personal attacks with resilience, staying true to oneself, embracing truthfulness, and practicing kindness.The powerful lyrics are woven into a soundscape that not only entertains but also provides a deeper understanding and a sense of comfort. The upbeat interpretation of the lyrics offers the audience a profound experience, resonating with anyone who has faced similar challenges. "Smokescreen" showcases Popkanon’s signature melodic power and raw energy, combined with RarriQUESO's distinctive delivery in both English and Spanish. RarriQUESO also made his mark on the song by collaborating with the trio on lyrics, melody, and production.The song was mixed and mastered by the renowned sound engineer Slavic Livins from Chicago, USA. Click here to listen to the song.About PopKanonPopkanon was established in 2020 by Paal Bay Braathen, Morten Collier Gabrielsen, and Tomas Jensen. Popkanon is a songwriting and production company, and their aim is to captivate and inspire fans through their music, featuring both up-and-coming and established artists.

