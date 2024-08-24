Royalton Barracks / DUI 4 / Resisting Arrest / VCOR / Criminal DLS
CASE#: 24B2003988
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Chayan Flores
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 08/23/2024 at approximately 13:53 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Whitcomb Hill Rd, Stockbridge
VIOLATION: DUI 4, Resisting Arrest, VCOR, Criminal DLS
ACCUSED: Erica M. Andrews
AGE: 42
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bethel, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 08/23/2024 at approximately 13:53 hours, Troopers of the VSP Royalton Barracks were dispatched to a report of an intoxicated female operator who engaged in a verbal dispute with another individual. Troopers determined that Erica M Andrews operated a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and violated her conditions of release. Troopers also observed elements of the crime of Criminal DLS, and while taking her into custody, Andrews resisted arrest. Andrews was processed and released to a sober party.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/10/2024 at 08:00 hours
COURT: Windsor County Criminal Division Superior Court
MUG SHOT: Yes
BAIL: N/A
LODGED: No
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.
