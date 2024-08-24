Royalton Barracks / DUI 4 / Resisting Arrest / VCOR / Criminal DLS

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24B2003988

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Chayan Flores

STATION: Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#: (802)-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 08/23/2024 at approximately 13:53 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Whitcomb Hill Rd, Stockbridge

VIOLATION: DUI 4, Resisting Arrest, VCOR, Criminal DLS

ACCUSED: Erica M. Andrews

AGE: 42

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bethel, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 08/23/2024 at approximately 13:53 hours, Troopers of the VSP Royalton Barracks were dispatched to a report of an intoxicated female operator who engaged in a verbal dispute with another individual. Troopers determined that Erica M Andrews operated a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and violated her conditions of release. Troopers also observed elements of the crime of Criminal DLS, and while taking her into custody, Andrews resisted arrest. Andrews was processed and released to a sober party.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/10/2024 at 08:00 hours

COURT: Windsor County Criminal Division Superior Court

MUG SHOT: Yes

BAIL: N/A

LODGED: No

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.