Julian de la Motte Talks 'Senlac': A Novel of the Norman Conquest' on History Bards and Down Under Interviews

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acclaimed author Julian de la Motte discusses his historical novel, "Senlac", in an exclusive interview on History Bards and Down Under Interviews. The meticulously researched two-part series takes readers back to the tumultuous period leading up to the Norman Conquest of England in 1066, bringing to life one of the most pivotal moments in medieval history.

Senlac, a two-part historical novel, immerses readers in the turbulent period leading to the Norman Conquest of England in 1066. Opening during the Christmas of 1065, the book vividly portrays a kingdom in crisis following the death of King Edward the Confessor. Harold, the Earl of Wessex, is hastily crowned king but faces immediate threats from Viking and Norman invaders and his brother Tostig’s thirst for revenge. With meticulous research and rich re-imagination, Senlac brings to life the visceral battles and intricate politics of the era, offering an unforgettable narrative that blends the detail of Hilary Mantel with the epic scope of Edward Gibbon. This meticulously crafted work is poised to be a landmark in historical fiction, captivating fans with its authenticity and emotional depth.

In the upcoming interviews, Julian de la Motte will delve into the inspiration behind Senlac, his extensive research process, and the challenges of bringing historical figures like Harold, William the Conqueror, and Harald Hardraada to life with depth and authenticity. The discussions will also explore the novel's central themes of loyalty, power, and revenge and how these resonate with the historical events that shaped England’s destiny.

Julian de la Motte's work has been praised for its visceral depiction of battle scenes and intricate portrayal of the political landscape of 11th-century England. Pulitzer Prize-nominated author Charles McNair has lauded the novel as potentially "the best historical fiction you’ll ever read," further cementing de la Motte’s place as a rising star in the genre.

History enthusiasts and fans of immersive historical fiction will not want to miss these interviews, in which de la Motte offers unique insights into the creation of Senlac and discusses the broader implications of the Norman Conquest for medieval history.

Please tune in to History Bards and Down Under Interviews to join Julian de la Motte as he shares the epic story of "Senlac" and the historical events that continue to captivate readers today.

About the Author:

Julian de la Motte was born in London. He graduated in Medieval History and Theology from SDUC Lampeter, University of Wales, and gained a postgraduate qualification in Medieval Art from the University of York. After spending three years in Italy as an English teacher, he returned to the U.K. and worked as a teacher, teacher trainer, materials writer, and specialist in Cross-Cultural Training before becoming a Director of foreign language training for the U.K. corporate sector. This was followed by a career in International Sales and Marketing, involving extensive overseas business travel. Senlac is his first novel.

