Julian de la Motte Talks 'Senlac': A Novel of the Norman Conquest' on History Bards and Down Under Interviews

Picture of newly crowned Harold

Harold, the Earl of Wessex, is hastily crowned king but faces immediate threats

Cover of novel Senlac

Best selling novel "Senlac"

Julian face author photo

Julian de la Motte, Author of Senlac

Julian de la Motte delves into the inspiration behind "Senlac", his extensive research process, and the challenges of bringing historical figures to life

The novel is potentially, the best historical fiction you’ll ever read, further cementing de la Motte’s place as a rising star in the genre”
— Pulitzer Prize-nominated author Charles McNair

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acclaimed author Julian de la Motte discusses his historical novel, "Senlac", in an exclusive interview on History Bards and Down Under Interviews. The meticulously researched two-part series takes readers back to the tumultuous period leading up to the Norman Conquest of England in 1066, bringing to life one of the most pivotal moments in medieval history.

Senlac, a two-part historical novel, immerses readers in the turbulent period leading to the Norman Conquest of England in 1066. Opening during the Christmas of 1065, the book vividly portrays a kingdom in crisis following the death of King Edward the Confessor. Harold, the Earl of Wessex, is hastily crowned king but faces immediate threats from Viking and Norman invaders and his brother Tostig’s thirst for revenge. With meticulous research and rich re-imagination, Senlac brings to life the visceral battles and intricate politics of the era, offering an unforgettable narrative that blends the detail of Hilary Mantel with the epic scope of Edward Gibbon. This meticulously crafted work is poised to be a landmark in historical fiction, captivating fans with its authenticity and emotional depth.

In the upcoming interviews, Julian de la Motte will delve into the inspiration behind Senlac, his extensive research process, and the challenges of bringing historical figures like Harold, William the Conqueror, and Harald Hardraada to life with depth and authenticity. The discussions will also explore the novel's central themes of loyalty, power, and revenge and how these resonate with the historical events that shaped England’s destiny.

Julian de la Motte's work has been praised for its visceral depiction of battle scenes and intricate portrayal of the political landscape of 11th-century England. Pulitzer Prize-nominated author Charles McNair has lauded the novel as potentially "the best historical fiction you’ll ever read," further cementing de la Motte’s place as a rising star in the genre.

History enthusiasts and fans of immersive historical fiction will not want to miss these interviews, in which de la Motte offers unique insights into the creation of Senlac and discusses the broader implications of the Norman Conquest for medieval history.

Please tune in to History Bards and Down Under Interviews to join Julian de la Motte as he shares the epic story of "Senlac" and the historical events that continue to captivate readers today.

About the Author:
Julian de la Motte was born in London. He graduated in Medieval History and Theology from SDUC Lampeter, University of Wales, and gained a postgraduate qualification in Medieval Art from the University of York. After spending three years in Italy as an English teacher, he returned to the U.K. and worked as a teacher, teacher trainer, materials writer, and specialist in Cross-Cultural Training before becoming a Director of foreign language training for the U.K. corporate sector. This was followed by a career in International Sales and Marketing, involving extensive overseas business travel. Senlac is his first novel.

World Books
World Book Publishing Industry
+61 431 724 652
hayleybrownpa@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other

History Bards and Down Under Interviews Author Julian de la Motte

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Julian de la Motte Talks 'Senlac': A Novel of the Norman Conquest' on History Bards and Down Under Interviews

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Consumer Goods, Movie Industry, Retail, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
World Books
World Book Publishing Industry
+61 431 724 652 hayleybrownpa@gmail.com
Company/Organization
Book Publishing Industry Today

,
Australia
+61 484 961 802
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Featuring novelist PAUL RUSHWORTH BROWN. ABOUT PAUL: Paul Rushworth-Brown was born in Maidstone, Kent, England, in 1962. He spent time in a foster home in Manchester before emigrating to Canada with his mother in 1972. He spent his teenage years living and attending school in Toronto, Ontario, where he also played professional soccer in the Canadian National Soccer League. In 1982, he emigrated to Australia to spend time with his father, Jimmy Brown, who moved there from Yorkshire in the mid-fifties. Paul was educated at Charles Sturt University in New South Wales, Australia and became a teacher in 2002. He became a writer in 2015 after his originally self-published novel 'Skulduggery' was picked up by Shawline Publishing. Paul's novels are authentic and gritty, with twists and turns the reader won't see coming. He paints a realistic image of how peasants would have lived in the 16th and 17th centuries. However, that is only the backdrop to suspenseful and mysterious stories with romantic tones. His novel 'Red Winter Journey' has been nominated for the NSW Premier's Literary Awards (Christina Stead Prize for fiction). His new novel 'Dream of Courage' will be released in November. Paul was recently featured in The Authors Porch magazine in the USA. He has been a guest on the ABC, BBC, America Tonight with Kate Delaney and regularly features on the Witty Writers Show in the USA. The US Times said, 'Modern writers usually don't know what it was like to live in the past, but Rushworth-Brown does this with great skill in his accomplished, atmospheric and thoughtful novels.'

SKULDUGGERY (2nd ed.) By Shawline Publishing

More From This Author
Julian de la Motte Talks 'Senlac': A Novel of the Norman Conquest' on History Bards and Down Under Interviews
DOWN UNDER INTERVIEWS Speaks with Published Authors from Around the Globe
English-Born Author Receives Critical Acclaim for Historical Fiction Mastery
View All Stories From This Author