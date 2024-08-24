Continuous single lane closure on Kaumualiʻi Highway between Kekaha and Waimea to replace three culverts

Main, News Posted on Aug 23, 2024 in Highways News

Kekaha, Hawaiʻi – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) will be closing a single lane on Kaumualiʻi Highway (Route 50) in the vicinity of Kīkīaola Boat Harbor from 8:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 26 through December to complete permanent replacements of three 54-inch culverts. The single lane closure will be continuous and travel in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow) in the open lane.

Kaumualiʻi Highway in the vicinity of Kīkīaola Boat Harbor was declared a traffic emergency zone in early April due to the roadway showing signs of potential culvert failure. HDOT completed temporary repairs and roadway reconstruction. This 24/7 lane closure will allow crews to replace the corrugated metal pipes with reinforced hi density polyethylene pipes and lift the traffic emergency zone designation.

During active construction, flaggers will provide alternating traffic control through the work zone. During non-working hours, traffic control will be provided by temporary traffic signals.

Due to the nature of the work under the roadway, the speed limit through the work zone will be reduced to 10 mph. Electronic signs have been placed to provide notice and first responders have been notified. Highway users are asked to prepare for delays and follow signage and directions from the flaggers.

