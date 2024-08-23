S. 1863, PROVE IT Act of 2024

S. 1863 would require the Department of Energy (DOE) to study the average quantity of greenhouse gas emissions released in the production of covered products, as listed in the bill, in the United States and other countries. To inform that work, the bill would require DOE and the Department of Commerce to establish a voluntary process to collect data from the relevant industries. DOE would be required to report to the Congress on its findings within two years of enactment and update the results every five years thereafter. The department also would be required to maintain a public database, displaying all the emissions data it collected and update that data every five years.

