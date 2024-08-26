Concierge Auctions: Bidding Opens at US$5 Million for Stunning Three-Story Penthouse in TriBeCa, New York City

11 Vestry Street, PH, Tribeca, New York City, New York Dramatic floating staircase, water feature, and contemporary style Opulent three-story Tribeca penthouse with private elevator Stunning third-level primary site with steam shower and jacuzzi tub in ensuite Over 2,000 square feet of outdoor living space

Auction closes online 30 August in cooperation with Jonathan Stein and Gavin Shiminski of The Jonathan Stein Team at Douglas Elliman

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concierge Auctions announced that bidding has opened at US$5 million for an exquisite three-story penthouse located in TriBeCa, New York City. Offering the ultimate in Manhattan luxury living with modern design and expansive outdoor spaces, the estate will be offered in collaboration with Jonathan Stein and Gavin Shiminski of The Jonathan Stein Team at Douglas Elliman. Originally listed for US$8.65 million, bidding is set to continue online through 30 August via Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace.

The auction is the latest New York buying opportunity following a series of high profile auctions within the state. Earlier this year the firm sold ‘La Dune’, an iconic Hamptons dual-property estate that sold for an impressive US$88.48 million. Also this year, Concierge Auctions worked in cooperation with Bravo TV’s Real Housewives of New York star Sonja Morgan on the successful sale of her Upper East Side townhouse in Manhattan, and the firm additionally sold a multi-functional art gallery and residence adjacent to the Frick Museum in just over a month.

“Concierge Auctions continues to prove its effectiveness in auctioning ultra-luxury properties, as evidenced by these recent, high profile sales in New York,” said Concierge Auctions CEO Chad Roffers. “Our platform is global and effective in any state or country in which we operate. We excel in connecting sellers with buyers who appreciate both luxury and exclusivity, making properties like this penthouse stand out in a crowded marketplace.”

Located at 11 Vestry Street in TriBeCa, Manhattan, this three-story penthouse offers 3,300 square feet of interior space and 2,000 square feet of outdoor terraces. Featuring four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and luxurious living areas with a custom water feature and floating staircase, the residence boasts cherry wood floors, mahogany trim, and handcrafted fieldstone around two wood-burning fireplaces. Expansive windows provide abundant natural light and stunning views of Lower Manhattan, making this a rare opportunity to own a premier penthouse in this sought-after neighborhood.

“This penthouse is a masterpiece of contemporary design, offering a rare combination of expansive living spaces and breathtaking views,” stated Stein. “It stands as a testament to refined urban living in one of Manhattan’s most desirable neighborhoods.”

“Few residences in Manhattan offer as much grandeur and elegance as the 11 Vestry Penthouse,” said Shiminski. “By working with Concierge Auctions, we were able to find a buyer who could appreciate all that his magnificent home has to offer. I’m looking forward to collaborating with the firm again in the future.”

The penthouse’s main level features a spacious living room with two seating areas, a large dining room, and a chef’s kitchen with granite countertops, marble floors, and professional-grade appliances, including a 90-second cycle dishwasher. The second level includes two large bedrooms with walk-in closets and a full marble bathroom. The third level boasts a primary suite with a private balcony offering unobstructed Manhattan skyline views, a wood-burning fireplace, and an en-suite marble bathroom with a steam shower and Jacuzzi tub.

Outside, the property has four terraces: a first-floor terrace off the kitchen, a 750-square-foot deck on the second level, and a third-floor private balcony. An unfinished fourth floor offers customization options for an additional bedroom, home gym, office, or patio.

Located in the heart of TriBeCa, the penthouse is surrounded by cobblestone streets, high-end boutiques, Michelin-starred restaurants, and cultural landmarks. Residents can enjoy peaceful river walks or explore local art galleries and dining options. Conveniently situated 30 minutes from both the Financial District and Central Park, and close to major airports, including Newark Liberty International, LaGuardia and JFK.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s best luxury real estate auction marketplace, with state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Acquired by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate, Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. For Sotheby's International Realty listings and companies, Concierge Auctions provides Sotheby’s brand exclusivity as Sotheby's Concierge Auctions. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction, and sold properties in 46 U.S. states and 35 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.

