NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ron Gordon Watch Repair, New York City’s top watch repair shop at https://www.rongordonwatches.com/ , is proud to announce a new blog post dedicated to the recent unveiling of the OMEGA Seamaster Aqua Terra 150M ‘Ultra Light’. This special edition watch, worn by Swedish-American pole vaulter Armand Duplantis during his record-breaking performance at the Olympics, showcases OMEGA’s blend of luxury horology and sports excellence. The watch, reflecting the vibrant spirit of Duplantis and embodying the technological prowess of OMEGA, marks a significant moment in both sports and watchmaking.“We are thrilled to share the story of the OMEGA Seamaster Aqua Terra 150M ‘Ultra Light’ and its unique connection to a world-class athlete like Armand Duplantis,” explained Ron Gordon, proprietor of Ron Gordon Watch Repair. “This watch is not just a tool for keeping time but a symbol of peak performance and cutting-edge technology, mirroring the extraordinary achievements of Duplantis. It’s a privilege to bring this fascinating insight to our readers and clients.”OMEGA watch repair in New York, NY even famous athletes love OMEGA watches Persons interested in this news can read the full post at https://www.rongordonwatches.com/2024/08/armand/ , and here is a summary. OMEGA’s commitment to innovation is exemplified in the Seamaster Aqua Terra 150M ‘Ultra Light’, designed specifically with athletes in mind. Weighing just 55 grams, its lightweight gamma titanium case and striking blue and yellow design inspired by the Swedish flag make it a standout piece. This model is limited to 1,935 pieces, a homage to the year of the original Seamaster’s debut, making it a collector’s dream.The watch is powered by OMEGA’s first manual-winding Caliber 8928 Ti made of ceramized titanium, which greatly reduces friction between moving parts. This movement not only boasts a co-axial escapement but also meets the rigorous METAS-certified Master Chronometer standards, which include resistance to magnetic fields of up to 15,000 gauss.The Seamaster Aqua Terra 150M ‘Ultra Light’ is designed to be as functional as it is visually appealing, with a special ergonomic telescopic crown and a durable, sporty strap that ensures comfort and resilience in any activity. Each watch also comes with a special box that includes an additional strap, offering versatility and personalization for the wearer. OMEGA information can be found at https://www.omegawatches.com/en-us/watches/seamaster/aqua-terra-150m/catalog . As we celebrate such innovative collaborations between top athletes and renowned watchmakers, we also recognize the importance of maintaining these exquisite timepieces.As for those looking for OMEGA watch repair in New York, NY, the post points to Ron Gordon Watch Repair, located in the heart of New York City, as a potential service partner for OMEGA watches at https://www.rongordonwatches.com/omega-watch/ . The shop offers specialized services to ensure that watches like the OMEGA Seamaster Aqua Terra 150M ‘Ultra Light’ operate flawlessly. Our expertise in OMEGA watch repair means every component is cared for with precision and attention to detail, ensuring every watch performs at its best, just as the champions it commemorates do.ABOUT RON GORDON WATCH REPAIRRon Gordon Watch Repair is conveniently located at 280 Madison Avenue at 40th Street in Midtown Manhattan, New York City. The company specializes in the service and repair of high quality, luxury, watches, both modern and vintage, and repairs watches for those who wear the very best brands. The expert and namesake is Ron Gordon.Contact:Ron Gordon Watch RepairTel. 212-896-8999Web. https://www.rongordonwatches.com/

